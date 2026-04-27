Preventive Pest Control's Southern California Branch Hires Their 20th Pest Control Service Tech

Alberto Romero is the 20th pest control technician to join the Preventive Pest Control team

Preventive Pest Control marks a growth milestone by hiring of its 20th technician, expanding services across Greater Orange County and Southern California.

Alberto has already received outstanding feedback from customers for his thoroughness and attention to detail at each property he services. We’re excited to have him on the team.” — Craig Rees, Southern California Operations Manager

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preventive Pest Control, a trusted provider serving Southern California for 22 years, has reached a key growth milestone with the hiring of its 20th service technician. The expansion reflects the company’s continued commitment to meeting increasing demand across Orange County and the Inland Empire The newly hired technician, Alberto Romero, is a certified field representative with more than 12 years of industry experience and a strong reputation for his expertise in gopher control. “Alberto has already received outstanding feedback from customers for his thoroughness and attention to detail at each property he services,” said Craig Rees, Southern California Operations Manager. “We’re excited to have him on the team.”Preventive Pest Control delivers comprehensive residential and commercial pest control services , helping local homeowners and businesses protect their properties from common pests such as rodents, ants, spiders, termites, and cockroaches. With a presence in Anaheim, Corona, Irvine, Mission Viejo, Rancho Cucamonga, and surrounding areas, the company is well-positioned to serve communities throughout the region.Since opening its doors in 2003, Preventive Pest Control has been recognized for its experience with local pest activity, as well as its timely service, efficiency, affordability, and commitment to customer satisfaction. The company uses advanced pest control solutions, including Temprid, to effectively eliminate pests on Southern California properties, both indoors and outdoors.As Preventive Pest Control continues to grow and hire qualified technicians, the company remains focused on delivering reliable, high-quality service to communities throughout Southern California.

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