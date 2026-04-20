Skye Divine Announces First Christian Hip Hop Single 'Talking to God' via Rocstar ada/Warner

I used to make music that glorified worldly things,” Skye Divine adds. “Now I make music to glorify God, walk in my purpose, and give people the kind of songs I feel they truly need.” — Skye Divine

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LA native and Houston‑based HipHop/R&B artist Skye Divine (born Angel Browne) is stepping boldly into a new era with the release of her first Christian Hip Hop single, “Talking to God,” out April 10, 2026 via ada/Warner.

“Talking To God” marks a powerful turning point for Skye Divine—sonically, spiritually, and personally. Known for music that once reflected a more worldly lifestyle, Skye Divine is now fully embracing a new posture and purpose: putting God at the center of her life and art.

This single introduces a fresh sound and message focused on faith, gratitude, and real conversation with God.

“My life is my testimony,” says Skye Divine. “This is my first song in the studio sitting with God after I gave Him my ‘yes.’

If people stick around long enough, they’ll see my fruit. ‘Talking to God’ is about having a real relationship with Him—glorifying Him, praising Him, and thanking Him for everything he’s done for me.”

Blending melodic R&B textures with Hip Hop energy, “Talking to God” captures the intimacy of prayer and the honesty of everyday struggles, while pointing listeners back to hope and redemption. It’s not just a new single—it’s the debut of a new chapter, where Skye Divine moves away from chasing quick virality and fame and leans into purpose‑driven, heartfelt music.

“I used to make music that glorified worldly things,” Skye Divine adds. “Now I make music to glorify God, walk in my purpose, and give people the kind of songs I feel they truly need.”

“Talking to God” will be available on all major streaming platforms under SKYE DIVINE. Fans can learn more and stay updated at www.skyedivine.com.

And in Skye Divine's own words: “Jesus loves you.”

Artist Name: Skye Divine

Legal Name: Angel Browne

Single: “Talking to God”

Release Date: April 10, 2026

Label: ada/Warner

Listen/More Info: www.skyedivine.com

Streaming: SKYE DIVINE on all platforms

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