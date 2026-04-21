As the Furniture Industry Goes Digital, Hooker Furnishings Helps Lead the Shift to Integrated Marketplaces

Hooker Furnishings is one of the first to roll out a fully connected B2B platform built for the furniture retail and interior design trade to streamline ordering and help bring customized furniture to consumers more quickly and efficiently.

We built this platform with one goal in mind: to meet our trade customers’ needs and make doing business with us easier.” — Cameron Sellers, VP of marketing at Hooker Furnishings

MARTINSVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The furniture industry is undergoing a quiet digital transformation as interior designers and retailers push for faster turnaround times, greater pricing transparency, and the ability to work entirely online. In response, manufacturers are rethinking how products are presented, customized, and ordered, replacing manual processes with integrated digital marketplaces. Hooker Furnishings , ranked among the nation’s largest publicly traded furniture sources, is among the first to roll out a fully connected B2B platform built for the furniture retail and interior design trade, a move that not only streamlines ordering for professionals but also helps bring customized furniture to consumers more quickly and efficiently.Rising demand for customization, shorter lead times, and greater pricing transparency has pushed the furniture industry to rethink long-standing ordering and specification processes. Designers and retailers increasingly expect to work digitally, with real -time access to product details, availability, and configuration options, while manufacturers face growing pressure to bring new designs to market faster and operate more efficiently. As a result, many companies are investing in technology that integrates product discovery, customization, and purchasing into a single, streamlined workflow.Hooker Furnishings new website and B2B marketplace offer a seamless, highly intuitive shopping experience with real-time data, articulated product models, and easily accessible dynamic configuration options. At the core of this innovative design is a state-of-the-art visual configurator equipped with real-time draping, articulated models, and instant pricing updates, along with detailed product information and dimensions. Users can effortlessly add products to their cart while exploring from every angle and customizing with real-time updates, improving clarity and convenience in the purchasing process.“We built this platform with one goal in mind: to meet our trade customers’ needs and make doing business with us easier,” said Cameron Sellers, VP of marketing at Hooker Furnishings. “We know they want a simpler, faster way to track, manage, and place orders across all our brands, and this new website offers them that freedom—anytime, anywhere. This launch marks a major step forward in how we support our customers and empower our sales reps. It’s a complete digital transformation for our company.”The solution allows customers to maximize business outcomes during a time when every dollar faces increased scrutiny, transforming the marketplace from complexity to clarity while simplifying the online shopping experience. The unified marketplace provides real-time insights that help teams identify opportunities faster and make data-driven decisions to boost return on investment.The platform was built in collaboration with Adobe and Jola, whose expertise helped realize the company’s vision for a unified, high-performance digital experience. The website is more than just a digital update — it is a full operational overhaul, providing users with live inventory updates, detailed product dimensions, a personalized dashboard for both customers and reps, and mobile ordering for on-the-go convenience. Additionally, the system features credit card tokenization, ACH payment options, easier order status tracking, robust Business Intelligence (BI) reporting tools for deeper insights, and enhanced sales-aid tools. Users also benefit from streamlined order entry and simplified freight rate calculations.“This is a pivotal moment for our customers,” said Johne Albanese, chief marketing officer at Hooker Furnishings. “The marketplace makes purchasing products effortless and inspiring. By eliminating operational friction and streamlining the path from discovery to purchase, we’re helping them work faster, smarter, and with greater confidence, from the first click to final delivery.”With its modern architecture, responsive design, and continuously expanding capabilities, the new B2B marketplace strengthens Hooker Furnishings’ leadership in innovation and customer experience. It lays the future foundation for even more powerful tools and features.

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