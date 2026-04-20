Ocala Veteran Community Rallies to Restore Heat for Elderly Veteran in Crisis

Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services, Inc

VetNet and Vetcon HVAC rescues a freezing elderly Veteran with a new heating system, and announces a special $6,599 AC offer for local Veterans and Seniors.

This is exactly why we do what we do,” said Franks. “As Veterans, we understand what it means to rely on each other. When one of us is in need, we don’t wait—we act. It’s about service and integrity.” — Frederick Franks

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful display of unity, compassion, and action, the local Veteran community came together to support one of their own during a critical time of need—proving once again that no Veteran stands alone.

An elderly Veteran in the Ocala area recently faced a dangerous situation when his entire air conditioning and heating system failed beyond repair. As temperatures dropped below freezing, the situation quickly escalated from inconvenient to life-threatening.

Recognizing the urgency, VetNet Ocala and members of the Veteran community mobilized immediately. With the support of a local nonprofit organization and individuals committed to ensuring no Veteran falls through the cracks, a plan was set into motion.

Without hesitation, Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services, Inc., a veteran-owned company based in Ocala, answered the call.

Owner Frederick Franks, a Service-Disabled Navy Veteran and resident of Reddick, FL, personally stepped in to ensure the mission was completed. His team installed a brand-new HVAC system, restoring safe and reliable heating to the home—without delay, without red tape, and without compromise.

After getting a call from Chad Walker of Vetnet, a non-profit out of Ocala. Without hesitation, Ocala-based Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services, Inc. answered the call. Owner Frederick Franks, a proud, disabled Navy Veteran, ensured his brother-in-arms was taken care of immediately. Vetcon arrived on the scene to completely replace the irreparable system, ensuring the job was done right and the Veteran’s home was safe and warm.

There was no red tape. No delays. Just action.

This is exactly why we build networks, why we stay connected, and why we show up for each other," said Frederick Franks, Owner of Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services. "When I heard a fellow Veteran was sitting in the freezing cold with no heat, there wasn't a second thought. In the military, we are taught to never leave anyone behind, and that doesn't stop when we take the uniform off. A win for one Veteran is a win for all of us. This is what community looks like, and I am grateful to everyone who contributed to making this mission a success.

Inspired by this community effort and deeply committed to giving back to those who have served and paved the way, Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services is announcing a special relief offer.

Special Offer for Veterans and Seniors:

To ensure that vulnerable community members have access to reliable, high-quality climate control, Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services is offering a complete 3-Ton Frigidaire AC Unit installation for just $6,599.00.

This exclusive offer is available immediately to all Veterans and Seniors residing in the following Florida counties:

- Alachua

- Citrus

- Marion

- Sumter

- Putnam

Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services, Inc. remains dedicated to serving Central Florida with the same honor, courage, and commitment that its owner learned in the United States Navy.

For more information about this offer, or to schedule a service, please contact Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services, Inc.

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