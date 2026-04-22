Butte attorney Ivy Newman Fredrickson named Volunteer of the Year

Attorney Ivy Newman Fredrickson is pictured with her Volunteer of the Year poster at the BLDC Annual Awards Dinner. Attorney Ivy Newman Fredrickson receives the Volunteer of the Year Award at the BLDC Annual Awards Dinner. Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 7,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

BLDC named Silverman Law Office attorney Ivy Newman Fredrickson 2026 Volunteer of the Year for extensive Butte leadership in health, housing, and nonprofits.

Ivy’s commitment to Butte is evident in everything she does.” — Mark Shutey, Chief Operations Officer

BUTTE, MT, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Butte Local Development Corporation (BLDC) named Silverman Law Office attorney Ivy Newman Fredrickson the 2026 Volunteer of the Year, recognizing her extensive volunteer leadership and service to the Butte community.Fredrickson received the award April 16 at the BLDC Annual Awards Dinner at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, where community leaders gathered to honor individuals and organizations contributing to the region’s growth and well-being.A fifth-generation Butte resident, Fredrickson has dedicated much of her life to public service and community leadership. She currently serves as chair of the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health, where she has helped guide local public health efforts since 2016, including through the COVID-19 pandemic.She also serves as chair of the board of Action, Inc., a nonprofit serving six counties in Southwest Montana by providing services including housing assistance, homelessness prevention, job training, youth programs, and emergency support for families in crisis.In addition, Fredrickson serves as vice chair of Continental Gardens, a 60-unit affordable housing facility for income-eligible seniors, and as a board member of the Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority (SARTA), which supports redevelopment and economic growth in areas impacted by historic mining activity.Fredrickson previously spent 15 years as a senior staff attorney with the Ocean Conservancy, where she worked on national environmental policy issues while continuing her long-standing connection to Montana communities.She is currently an attorney with Silverman Law Office, where she assists Montana families and businesses with estate planning, business, real estate, probate, and other areas of transactional law.Despite a demanding professional career and raising two children with her husband, Fredrickson has remained deeply involved in community service across multiple organizations.“Ivy’s commitment to Butte is evident in everything she does,” said Mark Shutey, Chief Operations Officer at Silverman Law Office. “Her leadership, integrity and dedication to service have made a lasting impact across the region.”The BLDC Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding service and a strong commitment to strengthening the Butte community.Visit mttaxlaw.com for more information about Fredrickson and Silverman Law Office.

Meet Attorney Ivy Newman Fredrickson - Silverman Law Office, PLLC

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