Realogics Sotheby's International Realty Announces the Waterfront Collection in Bellingham

Chris Erdmann, Mayor Kim Lund, and RSIR President and CEO Dean Jones.

First Phase Condominiums Nearly Sold Out; Holdover Presale Pricing and Preferred Financing Offered From 3.99% for a Limited Time

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) is proud to announce its representation of the Waterfront Collection, a premier residential offering at the heart of the Port of Bellingham’s visionary Waterfront District redevelopment. As a recently appointed Global Real Estate Advisor of RSIR, Chris Erdmann maintains the exclusive listing for the development. He draws upon more than twenty years of regional expertise to guide this landmark opportunity.Spanning years of planning and phased implementation, the new Waterfront District envisioned by the Port of Bellingham represents one of the most ambitious urban redevelopment projects in the Pacific Northwest. Once an industrial waterfront, the burgeoning district is being repositioned into a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood with residential, commercial, hospitality, and public spaces integrated along Bellingham Bay. Ireland-headquartered Harcourt Development is the development company for the Waterfront Collection and a primary catalyst for the evolution of Bellingham’s bayside.“Our work in Ireland, particularly in Belfast’s historic shipyards, where legendary vessels like the Titanic were built, demonstrates what’s possible when you honor industrial heritage while reimagining it for modern living,” said Pat Power, CEO of Harcourt Development. “We see the same opportunity in Bellingham, transforming an important working port into an equally iconic lifestyle destination.”At the forefront of this transformation is the Waterfront Collection, a premier residential enclave fronting the district’s revitalized shoreline.“Bellingham is truly punching above its weight,” said Mayor Kim Lund. “Through progressive public-private partnerships and thoughtful visioning to attract developers, we are creating a dynamic, livable waterfront that reflects the values of our community while accommodating a growing population.”Lund contributed with Mike Hogan, Public Affairs Administrator for the Port of Bellingham in a recent series of interviews to bring the municipal government’s shared vision to light, which are hosted on RSIR’s Market Perspectives podcast and YouTube channel The Waterfront Collection represents the largest new construction condominium development in Whatcom County, comprising more than 100 residences built of concrete and steel with underground parking across three architecturally distinct buildings known as:• The Waypoint Residences – Nearing sellout, dozens of residents are now living in the first community• The Boardwalk Residences – Just completed with impending model home showcase and preparing for its public sales debut in May (now accepting reservations)• The Horizon Residences – In final planning, poised to complete the community vision with groundbreaking targeting late 2026Together, these phases deliver a rare, generational opportunity for homebuyers to secure newly built waterfront residences and a lifestyle investment in an inherently supply-constrained market. Currently, the one-, two-, and three-bedroom single-level condominiums range in size from 763 to 2,234 square feet (per survey) and are offered from below $500,000 to $1,850,000. As a closeout special offer through Evergreen Home Loans, starting mortgage interest rates are available from 3.99%.“This is a never-before, never-again proposition for Bellingham,” said Chris Erdmann. “The Waterfront Collection condominium estates are not only architecturally compelling, but they are also strategically positioned at the epicenter of a city transformation. Buyers are recognizing the long-term value of being part of a master-planned waterfront that will redefine the region for generations to come.”Adding to the project’s momentum, Sofia Padilla, Vice President of New Developments for RSIR, emphasized the alignment between developer vision and market demand.“Compelling visionaries like Harcourt Development are finally introducing product design and lifestyle offerings that are catching up to what today’s buyers have long been seeking,” said Padilla. “The Waterfront Collection reflects a new era of intentional design where waterfront access and curated living experiences converge.”Erdmann’s appointment to RSIR enhances the project’s exposure through the Sotheby’s International Realtyglobal network, connecting the Waterfront Collection to qualified buyers across a collective brand of 340,000 agents in more than 120 countries and territories.Padilla and Erdmann are relaunching campaigns in time for the global visibility that is anticipated from the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will place unprecedented global attention on the Vancouver-Seattle corridor, effectively showcasing it as a single, internationally connected mega-region rather than two separate cities. With matches hosted in both Seattle and Vancouver, millions of visitors, billions of broadcast impressions, and extensive global media coverage will highlight the seamless cross-border lifestyle. In this context, Bellingham sits strategically “in the middle of the story,” positioned directly along the primary travel corridor between two host cities and serving as a natural gateway for fans, media, and investors moving between venues.“For Bellingham, this creates what can best be described as an 'IPO moment' on the global stage—a first-time, large-scale introduction to an international audience that may have never previously considered the market,” said Dean Jones.Jones also points to the long-envisioned Cascadia high-speed rail corridor connecting Vancouver, British Columbia and Seattle, Washington. Now advancing through multi-government planning and environmental review, the proposed system aims to dramatically reduce travel times between major metro areas and effectively unify the region into a more connected economic and lifestyle corridor. Positioned directly between two global gateway cities, Bellingham and the Waterfront Collection stand to benefit from enhanced regional connectivity, offering residents a rare combination of waterfront living today with the promise of even greater convenience and value in the future.For more information, visit the Waterfront Collection website ###About Realogics Sotheby’s International RealtyRealogics Sotheby’s International Realty is a market-leading real estate brokerage serving the Puget Sound region, specializing in luxury residential, new developments, and advisory services across multiple asset classes. As an affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty, the firm provides clients with exclusive access to a global network of extraordinary properties and discerning buyers worldwide.About Harcourt DevelopmentHarcourt Development is an internationally recognized real estate development firm headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, specializing in transformative mixed-use communities, waterfront redevelopment, and large-scale urban regeneration projects. With a proven track record across Europe and North America, the firm is known for reimagining historically significant sites into vibrant, sustainable destinations that integrate residential, commercial, hospitality, and public spaces.

Chris Erdmann chats with Mayor Lund about the future of Bellingham.

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