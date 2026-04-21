PAYMENT LABS NAMED PROUD SPONSOR AND PAYMENT PLATFORM PARTNER OF INTENNSE TENNIS LEAGUE

Fintech Platform to Expedite Player Payouts and Streamline Operations as the Emerging Atlanta-Based League More Than Triples in Size

LOS ANGELES & ATLANTA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payment Labs , the global fintech solution specializing in sports, today announced an official partnership with INTENNSE , the team-based, fast-paced, co-ed tennis league built for players and fans. Payment Labs becomes a proud sponsor of INTENNSE as well as the payment platform partner of the league. The league, which plays all its matches at the INTENNSE Arena in Atlanta, is entering its second season and has expanded from three to ten teams.How INTENNSE is Scaling with Payment Labs Fintech:For INTENNSE players, the Payment Labs partnership solves one of the most frustrating pain points in professional sports: delayed compensation. Instead of waiting months until the end of the year for checks from matches, athletes will receive their prize money winnings with speed and reliability. Payment Labs’ vertically integrated, purpose-built tech stack replaces manual workflows with a streamlined and compliant solution that gives emerging leagues like INTENNSE the time and space to scale.The Partnership’s Immediate Local Impact:Payment Labs technology will play an important role in the INTENNSE Challenge Series, presented by BOAST, a play-in qualifying opportunity that runs all season long and features high-intensity competition from group play to shootout rounds and ultimately a pro-level showcase with prize money available for the winners of every round. Athletes vying for their share of the $10,500 in weekly prize money will be able to be paid onsite.The INTENNSE season kicks off with a highly anticipated match on Friday, June 5 at 5:00 p.m. when the OUTRIDERS will take on the FORTUNE at the INTENNSE Arena. Payment Labs will present the prize money to the winning team that evening.Payment Labs’ Growing Partner Portfolio:INTENNSE joins a growing list of emerging sports leagues partnering with Payment Labs to support their rapid scale including X Games, The Snow League, Arnold Sports, AVP, APP, PDGA, and more. For more information on Payment Labs and its secure, compliant payment solutions, please visit paymentlabs.io.Executive Leadership Quotes:“Emerging and alternative sports leagues like INTENNSE are implementing some of the most exciting technology in sports and redefining the landscape,” said Paul Brewer, Executive Vice President of Sales & Sports Partnerships at Payment Labs. “By integrating our proprietary platform, we remove the backend burden so the league can continue to focus on more growth, innovation, and delivering an incredible experience for fans and athletes alike.”“Payment Labs is committed to supporting our vision of providing financial stability for professional tennis players. By using their technology, we can stand behind our words and pay athletes in real time,” said Charles Allen, INTENNSE CEO. “They’re helping us modernize the infrastructure behind INTENNSE in a way that supports our athletes and drives our continued growth. As we innovate tennis, they’re innovating payment processing. Together, we’re paving the way to better support our players.”About Payment LabsPayment Labs is an innovative financial technology solution that brings speed, efficiency, and compliance to modern day sports companies. Its proprietary SaaS platform was purpose-built to solve common industry pain points with a streamlined, secure, and tax compliant platform for global payouts. Already an essential partner to forward-thinking and emerging sports properties X Games, The Snow League, Arnold Sports, AVP, APP, PDGA, and more, Payment Labs is positioning itself as a leader in the future of sports business operations. For more information, visit www.paymentlabs.io About INTENNSEINTENNSE is a fast-paced, co-ed team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. Featuring simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy and a new narrative to the sport of tennis. The league enters the 2026 season with 10-teams all based out of Assembly Studios (2582 Assembly Blvd, Doraville, GA 30360) in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.intennse.com Follow INTENNSE:Instagram: @INTENNSEtennisTwitter/X: @INTENNSEtennisfacebook.com/intennse/tiktok.com/@intennsetennis

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