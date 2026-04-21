PLUS ULTRA! MY HERO ACADEMIA IN CONCERT BRINGS THE ANIME PHENOMENON TO CITIES ACROSS THE U.S.

My Hero Academia in Concert tour dates.

Tickets On-Sale April 24

When this music is performed live, the story takes on an entirely new dimension that audiences will feel in a much deeper way.” — Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toho Co., Ltd., GEA Live, and RoadCo Entertainment today announced the U.S. tour dates for My Hero Academia in Concert ( www.myheroacademiainconcert.com ), a brand-new live music experience that brings the power, emotion, and iconic score of the beloved superhero anime phenomenon to the stage. Following a 10-city European debut this fall, the U.S. leg of the global tour will launch September 12 in Farmington, NM and travel coast to coast with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn, and more. Audiences will see the series' most unforgettable moments projected on a massive screen while a world-class live ensemble performs composer Yuki Hayashi's electrifying score in sync, including fan-favorite themes such as "You Say Run" and "You Can Be a Hero." The tour is part of the franchise's 10th anniversary celebration, building on the overwhelming fan response following the initial European tour announcement in December 2025. Visit www.myheroacademiainconcert.com to view tour dates, sign up for updates, and get exclusive early access to tickets.My Hero Academia in Concert is based on Kōhei Horikoshi's bestselling manga (which has sold more than 100 million volumes worldwide and generated more than $130 million in box office revenue, and inspired a fandom of more than 4.3 million followers across social media), and premieres May 30, 2026 at Pacifico Yokohama in Japan before heading to the United States and Europe in the fall. The music and imagery will unite to recreate the triumphs, struggles, and emotional highs that have defined "My Hero Academia" for a decade, helping make it one of the most watched anime series among U.S. streaming audiences."When this music is performed live, the story takes on an entirely new dimension that audiences will feel in a much deeper way," says Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live. "Hayashi's compositions don't just accompany the action. They drive the emotion and intensify every moment throughout the performance. We're excited to bring this experience to the passionate fans across the United States for the first time." Douwes says the show is a tribute to longtime fans and newcomers alike."The world of 'My Hero Academia' will come to life like never before," said a TOHO spokesperson. "This concert gives U.S. fans their first chance to experience the music, the action, and the heart of the series live on stage, creating unforgettable moments for audiences everywhere."Marking 10 years since the anime's April 2016 debut, the franchise enters a milestone year in 2026 with a commemorative anniversary logo, special visuals, the announcement of a brand-new extra episode, and the launch of this worldwide concert tour. "My Hero Academia" is set in a world where most people possess superpowered abilities known as "Quirks." The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without powers who dreams of becoming a hero like his idol, All Might. His life changes when he inherits All Might's Quirk and enrolls at U.A. High School, a leading academy for aspiring heroes, where he trains alongside Class 1-A while learning the responsibility that comes with protecting others in a society shaped by both heroes and villains.For tickets, and more information, visit www.myheroacademiainconcert.com and follow the official social channels on X, Instagram , and TikTok ; #MHAINCONCERT.About TOHO Co., Ltd.TOHO Co., Ltd. is a leading Japanese entertainment company founded in 1932. Its four main business pillars are the cinema business, which includes production, distribution and exhibition; the theatrical business, which includes production and exhibition; the anime business, which has been expanding globally in recent years; and the real estate business, which focuses on development in urban areas. TOHO's worldwide acclaimed works include theatrical films such as the "Godzilla" series and "Seven Samurai" directed by Akira Kurosawa, and TV anime series such as "My Hero Academia" and "Jujutsu Kaisen". These anime series are produced and distributed through the TOHO animation label, and are delivered to a wide range of audiences around the world.About GEA LiveGEA Live has established itself as the premier partner in location-based entertainment, combining creativity, excellence and credibility to deliver unforgettable events that bring iconic brands to life in all their glory. Working with renowned IPs from TV, film, theatre, music, gaming, and anime, GEA Live design, produces and distributes everything from symphonic and film concerts to immersive exhibitions and stage shows. With a vast portfolio of shows spanning more than 40 countries, GEA Live has collaborated with world-class brands like PlayStation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twilight, Dirty Dancing, Our Planet, and Demon Slayer, in addition to exclusively representing the legendary Ennio Morricone. As a trusted pillar of Sony Music's Masterworks Live division, GEA Live has partnered with entertainment giants like Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Viacom, and Warner Brothers, among others, delivering unparalleled value for licensors while further elevating the world's most cherished brands.About RoadCoRoadCo Entertainment, formed in 2020, is a producing and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences. A collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and independent touring entrepreneurs Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, RoadCo represents a broad roster of live events based on popular brands and intellectual properties, as well as all-new immersive and interactive attractions for audiences of all ages.

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