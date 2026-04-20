Trauma Advisory Council Data and PI Subcommittee to Meet Thursday, Apr. 23, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Apr. 16, 2026 COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a brown and black German shepherd dog found near La Paz Street and Los Cabos Lane in Pendleton, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Four people were exposed and have been referred to their health care providers. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

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