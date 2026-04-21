Transient Reverie Releases Music Video for Debut Single 'Gotta Take a Chance'

TORONTO, CANADA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto-based emerging indie rock band Transient Reverie officially steps into the spotlight with the release of their debut single, “Gotta Take a Chance,” available on all major streaming platforms as of January 2026. Marking the band’s first official release, the track introduces listeners to Transient Reverie’s sound and artistic direction with confidence and purpose.“Gotta Take a Chance” captures the spirit of risk, momentum, and emotional honesty, blending memorable hooks with an energetic, forward-driving feel. The song reflects a pivotal moment for the band—embracing uncertainty while committing fully to their creative path.Reflecting on the song’s origins, Preston St. Jules, the track’s primary lyricist and composer, explains that “Gotta Take a Chance” emerged directly from a period of personal uncertainty. In a social media post, he shares, “I realized I was writing about what I was experiencing at the moment. I felt all destabilized. Then, as I started seeing the end result—seeing what I wanted to do, seeing the road I want to build for myself—I started getting more ideas.” He adds, “Had I never pursued this song, had I never taken a chance on this one song, none of this would have happened. As much as this is a song for me, it’s a song for you.”To accompany the single, an official music video was released on April 19, expanding the song’s narrative through striking visuals that mirror its themes of movement, decision, and self-belief. The video, directed by John Baxter, adds another dimension to the release, offering fans a deeper connection to the band’s identity and aesthetic.With “Gotta Take a Chance,” Transient Reverie sets the tone for what’s to come, signaling the arrival of a new voice ready to make its mark in the music industry.Listen to “Gotta Take a Chance” now on all major streaming platforms.Now streaming worldwide, watch music video here For press inquiries, interviews, or more information:Website: https://transientreverie.com Email: info@transientreverie.comSocial Media: @transientreverieofficialAbout Transient ReverieTransient Reverie is an emerging band focused on capturing fleeting moments and transforming them into resonant, immersive songs. “Gotta Take a Chance” is the first release in an upcoming wave of new music. The band delivers a dynamic fusion of grunge, psychedelic hard rock, and melodic pop, defined by soaring guitar riffs, thunderous drums, funk-infused basslines, and tight vocal harmonies. Known for high-energy, immersive live performances, Transient Reverie has already begun drawing attention through ambitious, community-driven shows—transforming public spaces and music venues into electrifying concert experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.