Two Department of Law Attorneys Chosen to Fill Judicial Roles

April 20, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Two Department of Law Attorneys, Ron Dupuis and David Boyer, have been selected to fill [recent or upcoming] judicial vacancies.

â€œThese appointments are a testament to the great work that these employees have done at the Department of Law,â€ said Alaska Attorney General Stephen Cox. â€œThey will be missed at the Department, but their experience and expertise will continue to serve the great State of Alaska and strengthen our court system. When you work with attorneys of this caliber, itâ€™s expected that their work will be noticed and rewarded.â€

First, Governor Dunleavy appointed Assistant Attorney General David Boyer to serve in Bethel. AAG Boyer has served in both the Child Protection Section and Criminal Division of the Department of Law in the Bethel region since 2017. Â His systematic and detail-oriented approach has served well in rural communities. His appointment is a well-deserved recognition of his dedication and service to the people of Bethel and Alaska.Â

Second, Governor Dunleavy appointed Assistant Attorney General Ron Dupuis to the Anchorage District Court. AAG Dupuis began his state service as an Assistant District Attorney in the Anchorage District Attorneyâ€™s Office in 2011. Â He became the statewide fish and game prosecutor in the Department of Lawâ€™s Office of Special Prosecutions in 2019. Over the past fifteen years, Dupuis has prosecuted a wide array of criminal cases, from serious violent felonies to complex regulatory matters.Â His dedication to public service and to protecting Alaskaâ€™s natural resources has been especially impactful.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.