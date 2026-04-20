Kirt Filoialii Sentenced for Multiple Counts of Assault and Intent to Distribute Drugs

April 17, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced 47-year-old Kirt Filoialii to a composite sentence of 53 years to serve with 10 years suspended for eight felony convictions after three jury trials in 2025.

Filoialii was convicted of Assault in the First and Second Degree for beating and strangling the victim, including breaking her arm with a metal bar. In sentencing the defendant, Judge Peterson stated that the condition of the victim was â€œfrankly shocking,â€ as she was bruised head to toe. The court noted that it was difficult to get the images out of oneâ€™s head.

Filoialii was also convicted of Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances in the Second and Third Degree for intent to distribute over 300 grams of heroin and 10 grams of methamphetamine. When arrested, Filoialii had a drug scale and over $16,000 in cash on his person. Filoialli was also convicted of three counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Third Degree for being a felon in possession of three firearms.

This case was prosecuted by Anchorage Assistant District Attorneys Luba Bartnitskaia and Kaila Hurley. The Anchorage Police Departmentâ€™s Homicide Unit conducted the investigation.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Luba Bartnitskaia and Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Kaila Hurley at (907) 269-6300.

More information about the Anchorage District Attorneyâ€™s Office is available at http://www.law.alaska.gov/department/criminal/adao.html.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.