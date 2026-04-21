ÀNI Private Resorts Selects REYA Communications as US and UK PR Agency of Record

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REYA Bolsters Its Exclusive-Use Portfolio with the Addition of ÀNI’s Destinations Across the Dominican Republic, Anguilla, Sri Lanka, and Thailand

We are delighted to partner with ÀNI, which joins our existing portfolio of private resorts, a new segment of the industry that is here to stay.” — Alexandra Avila, Co-Founder and CEO of REYA Communications

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- REYA Communications (REYA) is pleased to announce that ÀNI Private Resorts , the world’s first collection of private resorts, has appointed the agency as its PR agency of record in the United States and United Kingdom. Under this partnership, REYA will lead strategic media relations, brand storytelling, and digital-forward PR initiatives for ÀNI.With REYA’s expertise in representing private and exclusive-use luxury travel brands, this collaboration marks an exciting expansion for the agency into new destinations, including the Dominican Republic, Anguilla, Sri Lanka and Thailand.“We are delighted to partner with ÀNI, which joins our existing portfolio of private resorts, a new segment of the industry that is here to stay, " said Alexandra Avila, Co-Founder and CEO of REYA Communications. “As the pioneers of the private resort, ÀNI presents an exciting opportunity to redefine exclusive luxury travel with a bold and unique concept.”The ÀNI story began in 2010 when philanthropist and art patron Tim Reynolds founded both ÀNI Private Resorts and ÀNI Art Academies , a non-profit organization. Situated in secluded, scenic locations in the most beautiful and far-flung corners of the earth, each property is exclusively designed for a single group of guests, accommodating up to 20 to 30 individuals across 10 to 15 suites. ÀNI destinations are thoughtfully designed for every age group, with complete accessibility in mind. Operating on a luxury all-inclusive basis, each stay is entirely bespoke and personalized, with every detail carefully tailored—from dining and spa treatments to children’s activities, authentic cultural experiences, and immersive exploration of the surrounding region. Guests enjoy full access to an extensive collection of amenities, supported by a dedicated team of 20 to 30 staff per resort who curate each experience with intention.ÀNI is a welcomed addition to REYA’s portfolio of independent, family-owned travel brands. Founded by industry veterans Alexandra Avila and Julie Leventhal, REYA is a boutique PR agency globally recognized for its commitment to promoting responsible tourism. By highlighting the brand’s portfolio of private resorts and its unique conservation initiatives, REYA continues to shape luxury travel storytelling through an innovative approach.About REYA Communications:REYA Communications is a boutique PR agency for luxury travel brands, navigating the media world with a commitment to conservation, sustainability, and social impact. Founded by travel PR veterans Alexandra Avila and Julie Leventhal, REYA combines their passions for working with independent and family-owned boutique hotels, international tour operators, and travel trade. They seek to work with travel brands providing the best service to their guests, communities, and environments. REYA believes the power of public relations can generate quality media awareness, as well as recognition and support for the social impact travel brands are making. Unique to the field, REYA incorporates digital marketing tactics into their PR strategies that elevate their clients' visibility to new levels.

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