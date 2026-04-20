Botanical Brewing Company Relocates Taproom to Iconic Cape Coral Parkway Location

Bryan J Myers and Daniel Miller of SVN Commercial Partners represented Botanical Brewing Company Relocate

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Botanical Brewing Company is proud to announce the relocation of its taproom to the former Rib City Cape Coral Parkway location, marking an exciting new chapter for the growing non-alcohol brewery in the heart of Cape Coral.

The move places Botanical Brewing Company in one of the city’s most recognizable and accessible corridors, offering expanded space, increased seating, and enhanced opportunities for community gatherings, private events, and live entertainment. The former Rib City building provides a larger footprint that will allow the brewery to broaden its tap offerings, introduce new brewing innovations, and elevate the overall guest experience.

The transaction was facilitated by Bryan J. Myers and Daniel Miller of SVN Commercial Partners, who represented the parties in the successful leasing of the property. Their market expertise and guidance played a key role in securing this prime location along Cape Coral Parkway.

“We’re thrilled to bring Botanical Brewing Company to such a well-known location on Cape Coral Parkway,” said Jacqueline Rusher, Founder of Botanical Brewing Company. “This move represents growth not just for our business, but for our community. We’re excited to transform this familiar space into a vibrant third-space for locals and tourists alike.”

The new taproom will feature:

• An expanded bar and tap system with a wider variety of small-batch and seasonal brews

• Indoor and outdoor seating areas designed for comfort and community

• Event space for local gatherings, fundraisers, and private celebrations

• Food truck partnerships and potential vendor collaborations

Relocation is currently underway to reimagine the space while preserving the welcoming atmosphere and memories that locals have long associated with the Cape Coral Parkway landmark.

An official grand opening celebration will be announced soon, with plans for live music, specialty botanical brew releases, and family-friendly activities.

Botanical Brewing Company remains committed to crafting high-quality, botanical-inspired beverages while serving as a gathering place for residents and visitors alike. The relocation underscores the brewery’s continued investment in the Cape Coral community and its dedication to growth rooted in local support.

For updates on the grand opening and taproom developments, follow Botanical Brewing Company on social media or visit https://botanicalbrewingco.com/.

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