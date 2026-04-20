Ashley Paul’s National Media Tour Signals Bigger Moves Ahead

Following recent nationwide appearances, the rising pop artist builds momentum with new music, chart success, and expanding visibility.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International pop singer, songwriter, and dance recording artist Ashley Paul is building strong momentum following a recent national media tour that introduced her music and story to television and digital audiences across multiple markets.The successful tour further expanded Ashley’s growing profile, showcasing the energy, confidence, and crossover appeal that continue to set her apart in today’s independent music landscape.Known for her breakout single Bingo Baby, which has surpassed one million streams, Ashley has continued to gain traction with fan favorite releases including Hearts Up and Dance You Gotta, both written with Lucas Marx, along with Billboard charting hit When Boys Cry. Her music has also received airplay on SiriusXM, helping introduce her sound to global audiences.Ashley recently celebrated two Top 5 Music Week Pop Chart songs in 2026 with Finding Rhythm featuring Five Star and Body Language with Joel Diamond. She was also featured in USA Today, adding to a growing list of national media recognition.Ashley also announced a new creative chapter in film music, writing Hold Onto Your Heart for an upcoming motion picture. In addition, she recently wrote another new song titled Close to Love for a separate film project.Ashley’s expanding international presence has included appearances tied to Sundance Film Festival, Pepsi Arena, national Pride tours, and performances in the UK alongside acclaimed producer StoneBridge. She has also been featured in Rolling Stone , OK!, Radar Online, NY Weekly, and LA Weekly, with multiple outlets recognizing her as an artist to watch.She is currently in the studio finishing her second upcoming release of the year as momentum continues to build.With increased visibility, growing fan support, and new opportunities on the horizon, Ashley Paul is entering her next chapter with undeniable momentum.

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