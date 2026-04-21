NexTemp® Celebrates Earth Day with Battery-Free Thermometer Giveaway in Central Park

NexTemp® GO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Earth Day, NexTemp® , a Medical Indicators, Inc. brand, will host a public-facing activation in New York City, bringing its battery-free thermometers directly to consumers through an interactive and educational experience centered around sustainability and everyday health.Taking place in Central Park near the Rose Center for Earth and Space in the American Museum of Natural History on Wednesday, April 22, the giveaway will hand out thousands of NexTempbattery-free thermometers and conduct interviews about battery-free technology, designed to educate the public on the importance of environmentally friendly technology alternatives in a fun, accessible way.Under the theme “The Future of Thermometry is Here,” NexTempinvites attendees to experience a smarter, safer, and more sustainable approach to temperature-taking, designed without batteries or electronics to help reduce e-waste compared to traditional digital thermometers. With medical-grade accuracy and a simple, hygienic single-use format, NexTempoffers a modern solution for today’s health needs.“As we celebrate Earth Day, we’re proud to highlight how innovation in healthcare can support both personal wellness and environmental responsibility,” said Jennifer Herbst, Vice President of Marketing at Medical Indicators. “NexTempthermometers use proprietary liquid crystal technology to provide accurate readings without batteries or electronics, helping reduce battery waste compared to traditional digital thermometers. It’s a simple, hygienic solution designed to make everyday health easier. With the NexTemp® App , tracking temperature and understanding your health is straightforward and stress-free.”The Earth Day activation will feature brand ambassadors engaging with parkgoers through a casual, social media-driven format, inviting participants to answer quick, health-related questions (such as identifying normal body temperature ranges) for the chance to win complimentary NexTempthermometers. The brand will also distribute products to visitors throughout the park, encouraging hands-on discovery in a relaxed, everyday setting.This updated format reflects NexTemp’s continued focus on meeting consumers where they are, offering approachable, real-life solutions that blend health, education, and sustainability.Event DetailsWhat: NexTempEarth Day Thermometer GiveawayWhen: April 22, 2026 | 10:00 amWhere: Central Park & the Earth and the Rose Center for Earth and Space at the American Museum of Natural HistoryCore ProductsNexTempoffers a range of hygienic, single-use thermometry solutions designed for both everyday consumers and healthcare settings. NexTempGo delivers fast, accurate temperature readings in just 10 seconds in a compact, eco-friendly format that fits easily into any first aid kit or bag, making it ideal for home or on-the-go use. For continuous monitoring, TraxItprovides up to 48 hours of temperature tracking, offering parents, caregivers, and pediatricians a reliable way to monitor a child’s health over time. NexTempULTRA, a best-selling, medical-grade thermometer used in hospitals worldwide, delivers highly precise readings (±0.2°F / ±0.1°C) in 60 seconds without batteries or electronics, supporting both clinical and at-home use with a focus on accuracy and infection control. Complementing these solutions, the newly launched NexTempApp enhances the experience by allowing users to seamlessly scan and log temperatures, track multiple household members, view trends over time, and set reminders, creating a modern, stress-free approach to everyday health monitoring.Where to buy: www.nextemp.us (coupon 15% off: EARTHDAY15)About NexTempNexTempis a pioneer in single-use temperature monitoring solutions designed to deliver accuracy, hygiene, and convenience. From fertility awareness to pediatric care and everyday wellness, NexTempproducts offer simple, stress-free tools for individuals, families, and clinical environments. The NexTempApp extends this mission by bringing modern digital tracking to the brand’s trusted thermometer technology.For more information, visit: NexTemp.us online. Download the mobile app on App Store or Google Play.

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