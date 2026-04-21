Free AMP EQ Music Festival to Take Over Downtown Phoenix Saturday April 25 With Grammy-Winning Headliner

A free, high-energy music festival featuring a Grammy Award-winning headliner and rising independent artists takes place April 25, at the Arizona Center

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A free, high-energy music festival featuring a Grammy Award-winning headliner and rising independent artists will take place Saturday, April 25, at the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix.The AMP EQ Music Festival runs from 5 to 11 p.m. and is open to the public with advance registration at ampeqofficial.com/events.Produced by AMP EQ Official and powered by Arena Radio, the event will showcase eight live performances across multiple genres, including Hip-Hop, Pop, Rock, R&B/Soul, Afrobeats and Reggaeton.Headlining the festival is Grammy Award-winning songwriter JACOBISDEAD (Jacob Luttrell), known for his work on major hit records and his genre-blending sound. Additional performers include Afrobeats artist Sam Opoku, LEEKY2X a viral L.A. Hip-Hop Artist and a lineup of emerging independent artists.Organizers say the event is designed to highlight independent music while creating a festival-style experience in the heart of downtown Phoenix.The event will feature live music, vendor activations, full bars and a Filipino food festival, which is also free to attend. Interactive elements and immersive entertainment experiences will be incorporated throughout the venue. VIP packages will be available, offering an upgraded experience that includes drink tickets, curated food offerings, exclusive seating and access to the Artist Lounge. Inside the Artist Lounge, AMP EQ will conduct live artist interviews from a mobile Airstream studio, providing behind-the-scenes access to performers and content opportunities for media coverage.The festival is powered by Arena Radio, a commercial-free streaming platform offering music, podcasts and original content featuring both independent and mainstream artists.The event also supports Glow Frame Initiative, a Phoenix-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides hands-on training and job placement opportunities in film, recording arts and entertainment for young adults and military veterans.EVENT DETAILSWhat: AMP EQ Music Festival When: Saturday, April 25, 2026 | 5–11 p.m. Where: Arizona Center, Downtown Phoenix Admission: Free (registration required) Register: ampeqofficial.com/eventsMEDIA OPPORTUNITIESLive performance coverageArtist interviews (including headliner availability)AMP EQ host interviewsOn-site filming opportunitiesPre-event in-studio performances available

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.