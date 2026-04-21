Histologics, LLC to Attend ASCCP Annual Scientific Meeting in Orlando, Florida

ASCCP Annual Scientific Meeting in Orlando, Florida

“We look forward to the contribution of using these devices in the PAVE study addressing patients at the highest risk of cancer” said Dr. Neal Lonky, Founder and CEO of Histologics, LLC” — Neal M Lonky MD, MPH

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Histologics, LLC, the value-based leading innovator in providing devices to achieve Compassionate Colposcopy, is excited to announce that we will be attending the upcoming American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology (ASCCP) Annual Scientific Meeting in Orlando, Florida (Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld) 23-25 April 2026. Being a part of this incredible community of clinicians and researchers dedicated to cervical and lower genital tract cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment is an honor we do not take lightly. We are especially looking forward to hearing the latest news and findings from the NIH HPV Automated Visual Evaluation (PAVE) study, presented by Mark Schiffman, MD, MPH, renowned researcher and Senior Investigator at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institutes of Health."As a longstanding colposcopy provider, prior health care delivery director, and researcher, brining this technology and attending ASCCP through Histologics LLC and contributing value to such a passionate and dedicated community is something we are truly grateful for. We can’t wait to hear the exciting updates coming from the PAVE study" said Dr. Neal Lonky, Founder and CEO of Histologics, LLC, prior elected member of the Board of Directors of the Southern California Permanente Medical Group, and Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of California in Irvine. “This Kylonbiopsy brush technology was introduced over a decade ago, incorporated into colposcopy training courses around the country, with approximately 2 million devices used in the United States alone.There are many peer-reviewed publications and abstracts showing evidence in the value of using them to patients, providers that include physicians and nurses, and the payors for health care” remarked Dr. Lonky. “We look forward to the contribution of using these devices in the PAVE study addressing patients at the highest risk of cancer.”One of thousands of clinicians who use these affordable and single use, sterile devices, Sean Wengroff MD, a board-certified OB/GYN colposcopist, states “I have used the SoftBiopsyand Soft-ECCfor about 15 years, replacing older metal instruments during colposcopy with gentler, safe, single-use devices. My patients appreciate my compassionate practice, and I noted the rapid ease of use that shortens the time needed to do the procedure. The Soft-ECCreliably detects high-grade lesions (HGSIL) from the entire canal, supporting both the patient experience and diagnostic accuracy.”Robin Black WHCNP, FASCCP, a Women’s Health Care Nurse Practitioner and skilled colposcopist practicing in Southern California remarked “I have long preferred the brush biopsy devices over the metal cervical punch instruments or sharp curettes. The Soft Biopsyfabric device allows broader sampling of the exocervix (outer cervix) and the Soft-ECCis superior as an endocervical (cervical canal) biopsy sampler. I picked up an invasive adenocarcinoma in a young woman using it. These devices have transformed colposcopy into a gentler, less traumatic procedure while providing optional tissue for an accurate diagnosis."Ms. Black’s patient, Jennifer Sevilla, let the Histologics company know "I intentionally sought care from Robin after learning who in Orange County provided this Compassionate Colposcopy" approach. She stated "I want to thank Histologics and Dr. Lonky for this invention which removed the discomfort and my anxiety regarding colposcopy. I believe this is truly Godsend. It has the potential to make so many women's lives better."The ASCCP Annual Scientific Meeting brings together leading clinicians and researchers in cervical cancer prevention and management. The evidence from the PAVE trial and others and the workshop on colposcopy that includes the Kylonhands-on training is expected to draw significant attention from practitioners seeking to optimize patient care through the use of evidence-based compassionate screening devices and interpretation of the resultant biopsy specimens by pathologists.About Kylonand Histologics LLCHistologics is a medical device company that fully clinically launched its products in 2014 with a mission to compassionately save lives, and is dedicated to advancing gentle, effective tissue management solutions for women’s health, advanced wound care, and veterinary medicine. Its proprietary, patented, and award-winning Kylontechnology platform is a hooked brush array medical fabric that can safely and compassionately be used to precisely and gently remove tissue from the body for diagnostics and therapeutic removal of diseased tissue. Histologics provides clinicians with innovative cost-effective tools that enhance procedural efficiency, accuracy, and address patient comfort leading to compliance to care. Histologics products have been adopted by leading academic, government, HMO, hospitals, private practice setting, and home setting nationwide.Research Summary on Kylonand Colposcopy:A compendium of research and clinical evidence over the last 15 years can be found at:For more information about Histologics, LLC, visit https://histologics.com or contact HistologicsWomen’s Health Division at 888-738-9757.

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