TrueNAS Launches the V160: High Performance Without the All-Flash Price Tag

The New TrueNAS V160

As AI-driven demand pushes flash prices up more than 300%, the V160 lets storage teams run all-flash, hybrid, or any mix

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrueNAS , the enterprise storage platform trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500, today announced the TrueNAS V160 . The new V160 system scales to over 35 PiB of raw capacity in hybrid (NVMe flash and disk) configurations or in all-flash, with high performance and high availability.The V160 arrives as surging memory prices are forcing organizations on single-tier architectures to choose between performance and budget predictability. The growth of AI infrastructure has driven a global memory shortage and price increases of more than 300% for both DRAM and flash. Those pressures are expected to continue as AI data center build-outs accelerate. There is now a 20X cost differential between flash and HDD raw storage.Most incumbent vendors have responded with incremental adjustments while their underlying architecture remains unchanged. The V160 takes a different approach. It optimizes a blend of performance and cost, giving storage architects direct control over how much flash and how much disk to use, with a licensing model that carries no per-TB penalties or surprise renewal costs."Enterprises running flash-only storage today have no architectural way out when flash prices move - and prices have moved dramatically," said Brett Davis, CEO of TrueNAS. "The V160 was built to solve that. Run all-flash, all-HDD, or any mix in between - across more than 1,400 drives, at a price point no comparable platform matches. That's a fundamentally different way to think about enterprise storage economics."The V160 is built on the fifth-generation TrueNAS controller with dual-controller high availability. System bandwidth scales with configuration: up to 60 GB/s with 400GbE connectivity. At maximum configuration, the platform supports more than 1,400 drives, with over 35 PiB of capacity. When flash prices move, teams can adjust the mix without re-architecture, without a new platform, and without renegotiating a contract.For AI, machine learning, and database workloads, the V160 serves active models and high-throughput queries from NVMe at full speed while staging training data and large reference datasets on cost-efficient HDDs, all on a single system.For media and entertainment teams running 8K workflows, it delivers the throughput to edit in place, keep GPUs continuously fed, and archive completed projects on the same system, eliminating proxy workflows and separate archive infrastructure.For virtualization at scale, it supports thousands of VMs with seamless failover and high availability, validated with VMware, Proxmox, Hyper-V, Xen, OpenShift, and Kubernetes.The V160 ships fully licensed from day one with TrueNAS Enterprise 25.10, with no per-TB penalties, no feature upsells, and no renewal surprises. File, block, and object storage with inline compression and deduplication are available for data that benefits from reduction, extending effective capacity further without additional licensing.TrueNAS runs on OpenZFS, giving organizations data portability across any TrueNAS system or non-TrueNAS environment. Customers stay at renewal because the platform delivers with low operating costs and great support, not because switching is painful. TrueNAS holds a 4.9/5.0 rating on Gartner Peer Insights across hundreds of enterprise customer reviews, with outstanding support quality being cited in the majority of reviews.For full technical specifications and deployment details, visit https://www.truenas.com/blog/introducing-truenas-v160 . The TrueNAS V160 is available now. To request a media briefing or begin an evaluation, visit truenas.com or contact press@truenas.com.About TrueNASTrueNAS is the enterprise storage platform built for organizations that demand predictable economics, versatility, and peace of mind. Trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500, TrueNAS delivers a unified platform supporting deployments from departmental systems to multi-petabyte enterprise environments across media, technology, healthcare, research, government, and critical infrastructure worldwide. Learn more at truenas.com.Media Contact press@truenas.com TrueNAS 541 Division Street Campbell, CA 95008, USA

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