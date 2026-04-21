Usalco Expands Capabilities to Include Shannon Chemical Corp. Expertise and Products with Corrosion Sentry™ Platform

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Usalco, LLC , a leading provider of advanced water treatment chemistries and performance solutions, has partnered with Shannon Chemical Corporation , an industry-leading supplier of corrosion control solutions for municipal drinking water systems. This partnership combines Shannon’s products and expertise with Usalco’s leadership in drinking water and the Corrosion Sentry™ platform, expanding the company’s comprehensive approach to corrosion control through chemistry, system-specific application, and technical support.“Corrosion control plays a vital role in delivering safe, reliable drinking water,” said Ken Gayer, CEO at Usalco. “By adding Shannon Chemical’s proven corrosion inhibitor portfolio and technical and fulfillment strength, we are further enhancing our ability to support customers across the United States with solutions that address today’s water quality challenges.”Shannon Chemical has provided utilities with phosphate‑based corrosion inhibitors, including blended polyphosphate and orthophosphate formulations, for over 50 years. The company is recognized for its technical expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer‑specific treatment solutions.“For decades, Shannon Chemical has focused on helping utilities protect water quality while meeting increasingly complex regulatory requirements,” said Dan Flynn, President of Shannon Chemical. “This partnership allows us to continue serving our customers with the same technical integrity and responsiveness they expect, while gaining access to expanded resources and geographic expansion opportunities with Usalco.”The combination of Shannon’s specialized products with Usalco’s national manufacturing and distribution network will provide utilities with reliable access to corrosion control solutions, regardless of location. Customers will also gain access to a combined network of chemical and corrosion experts, joint R&D, and digital solutions such as Corrosion Sentry™ within the industry-leading Decision Bluesoftware suite. Together, these capabilities will help utilities address the more stringent requirements of the Enhanced Lead and Copper Rule through improved corrosion control program design, monitoring, and documentation.“Effective corrosion control is multi-faceted. It depends on understanding system‑specific water chemistry and long‑term performance,” said Terry Waldo, Chief Commercial Officer at Usalco. “Combining Shannon Chemical’s phosphate‑based formulations, our Corrosion Sentry™ technology, and our network of Water Treatment Specialists strengthens our ability to deliver targeted, reliable corrosion control programs that help utilities protect infrastructure and maintain compliance.”About UsalcoUsalco helps customers deliver cleaner water, smarter systems, and more sustainable water treatment outcomes. Equipped with the best in water treatment solutions and innovations, Usalco goes farther and works harder to enable its customers to succeed. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Usalco operates 42 manufacturing and logistics facilities with industry‑leading technical resources serving the clean-water needs of over one hundred and thirty million US residents and businesses.Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as Usalco’s legal counsel for this acquisition.About Shannon Chemical CorporationShannon Chemical Corporation is a trusted producer of corrosion control chemicals for drinking water systems, serving municipal and investor‑owned utilities nationwide with phosphate‑based solutions focused on reducing lead and copper exposure.Shannon Chemical Corporation was advised by Capstone Partners as its exclusive financial advisor and Fox Rothschild LLP as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

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