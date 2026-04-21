Self-Made Real Estate Entrepreneurs Egypt Sherrod and Brian Page Join Speaker Lineup for the ACHIEVE Summit 2026

Sherrod and Page bring real-world experience in media, entrepreneurship and scalable real estate investment to the growing ACHIEVE Summit roster

Egypt and Brian represent the kind of journey we all can relate to in some way. They started without a clear roadmap, faced real setbacks, got back up and figured it out step by step.” — Bo Kemp, CEO of the Southland Development Authority

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA) has announced that real estate entrepreneur and television host Egypt Sherrod , along with real estate investor, author and educator Brian Page , will join the speaker lineup for the ACHIEVE Summit 2026.The Summit will take place June 4–6, 2026, at the Wind Creek Chicago Southland, with more than 1,000 attendees expected. Programming will focus on entrepreneurship, real estate, investment and economic opportunity, including workshops, speaker sessions and hands-on seminars designed to equip attendees with practical strategies for growth.Sherrod, scheduled to speak at ACHIEVE Saturday, June 6th, began her career in radio before pivoting into real estate. She went on to executive produce and host HGTV’s Married To Real Estate and Property Virgins, and has since built a diversified portfolio spanning real estate, media, and design. She is the founder and CEO of the Indigo Road family of companies and a co-founder of the non-profit 1000 Women Owned, an initiative supporting women-owned businesses.Page, also scheduled to speak Saturday, June 6th, began his career in a corporate role before transitioning into real estate investing and entrepreneurship. He is the creator of the BNB Formula, an Airbnb-focused coaching program with more than 25,000 students in 47 countries. He also hosts the Digital Titans Podcast, stars in House Hackers, and is the bestselling author of Don’t Start a Side Hustle (HarperCollins Leadership), where he teaches scalable short-term rental investing strategies.“Egypt and Brian represent the kind of journey we all can relate to in some way. They started without a clear roadmap, faced real setbacks, got back up and figured it out step by step. Now they are building at a high level and showing others what is possible. Sharing their experiences resonates because it’s real and shows what it takes to push through and build something that lasts,” said Bo Kemp, CEO of the Southland Development Authority.Sherrod and Page will share insights on real estate investment, entrepreneurship and pathways to generational wealth during their sessions, according to organizers.The ACHIEVE Summit is positioned as Chicago Southland’s leading business and real estate event, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, developers and business leaders working to drive growth across the region. The event supports SDA’s mission of advancing equitable and sustainable economic development through strategic partnerships and investment.Additional speaker announcements, ticketing information and event updates are available on the Southland Development Authority’s ACHIEVE Summit page.About the ACHIEVE SummitThe ACHIEVE Summit is a three-day business and real estate experience presented by the Southland Development Authority, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders for networking, workshops and keynote programming.About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority is a not-for-profit economic development organization focused on driving equitable and sustainable growth in the South Suburbs of Chicago through strategic partnerships, programs and investment.About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the South Suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.For more information, visit Southlanddevelopment.org

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