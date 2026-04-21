NMG Network Partners with OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels to Launch Custom Media Channel for Guests

Journey TV and OUTRIGGER Journey, a special edition of FLUX, the Current of Hawai'i, bring curated storytelling directly into the OUTRIGGER guest experience.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NMG Network, Hawai'i's leading integrated media and marketing company, is proud to announce the launch of a new custom media experience created exclusively for guests of OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels. Debuting April 20, 2026, the program arrives in two formats: Journey TV, a suite of custom in-room entertainment channels, and OUTRIGGER Journey, a companion print magazine—together weaving the culture of today’s Hawai'i with the depth of OUTRIGGER’s celebrated hospitality.Rooted in a Legacy of Hawai'i StorytellingFrom the moment a guest checks in, OUTRIGGER Journey and Journey TV invite them to go deeper, beyond the beach chair and into the rich traditions, landscapes, and communities that make each OUTRIGGER destination extraordinary.A Seamless Guest ExperienceJourney extends beautifully across two mediums. On screen, Journey TV comprises OUTRIGGER’s four custom in-room entertainment channels—dedicated to Hawaiian music, Hawaiian culture, surfing, and Japanese-language programming—all produced and managed by NMG Network. The print edition, thoughtfully designed and distributed throughout OUTRIGGER properties, gives guests an immersive, tactile companion for their stay. Together, they create a cohesive narrative world that guests can explore whether they're curled up in their suite or heading out to discover a new island.“We are thrilled to bring to life the vision we have been developing with our partners at OUTRIGGER. With Journey TV and OUTRIGGER Journey, we have the privilege of sharing in-depth stories of Hawaiʻi, its people and culture with visitors from around the world while they experience one of the most iconic hospitality brands in the Pacific. This is storytelling that meets people exactly where they are and invites them to fall a little more in love with these islands.”— Joe Bock, General Manager – Hawaiʻi NMG Network“OUTRIGGER has always been committed to offering our guests not just a place to stay, but a genuine connection to the destinations they visit. OUTRIGGER Journey is a natural extension of that promise, a beautifully crafted window into the culture, history, and heart of each of our properties. We’re thrilled to bring this vision to life with the talented team at NMG Network.”— Sean Dee, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, OUTRIGGER Hospitality GroupA Partnership Built on PlaceJourney TV and OUTRIGGER Journey represent a deepening of the long-standing relationship between NMG Network and OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels, built on a shared belief that place matters and that the best hospitality experiences are rooted in authentic storytelling. The launch of OUTRIGGER Journey alongside Journey TV marks a new chapter in that partnership, creating a fully integrated media experience that travels with guests from check-in to check-out.The inaugural issue of OUTRIGGER Journey includes a compelling group of advertising partners including Blue Note Hawaii, Cirque du Soleil, Kualoa Ranch, ʻImiloa Astronomy Center, Maui Divers Jewelry, Monkeypod Kitchen, Na Hoku, Polynesian Adventure Tours, and Waimea Valley, among others.About NMG NetworkNMG Network is the leading creator of custom media experiences for luxury and leisure travel, hospitality, and premium residential partners. Our highly targeted omnichannel approach to storytelling provides a unique opportunity to connect with the most sophisticated and sought-after consumers where they prefer to engage with content that informs, inspires and entertains. NMG channels are custom-built for current partners such as Auberge Resorts Collection, The Little Nell Aspen, and Residences of Ritz Carlton, St. Regis, and The Edition Hotels through Marriott Residences International. Learn more at NMGnetwork.com About OUTRIGGER Resorts & HotelsFor more than 75 years, OUTRIGGER has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawai‘i to premier resort destinations including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company invites guests to ‘Come Be Here’ with authentic Signature Experiences and the OUTRIGGER DISCOVERY loyalty program – a member of the award-winning Global Hotel Alliance (GHA). OUTRIGGER’s multi-branded portfolio includes OUTRIGGER Resorts, Hawaii Vacation Condos by OUTRIGGER, The Kapalua Villas Maui and OUTRIGGER Honua Kai Resort & Spa while also managing select properties from top international hotel brands including Embassy Suites by Hilton. Find out more at OUTRIGGER.com or visit @OUTRIGGERResorts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

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