Maryland Officials & Non-Profits Unite to Combat Elder Financial Abuse as Fraud Survivor Shares Her Story

Press conference featuring state and local officials kicks of anti-fraud public service announcement campaign.

The crime of fraud can be overwhelming. But, if we take time to pause, reflect, and protect, we can spot and stop scams.” — Karen Morgan, AARP Maryland Executive Council

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AARP Maryland , the Maryland Attorney General, Comptroller of Maryland, Maryland Department of Aging, Maryland Department of Human Services, Office of Financial Regulation in the Maryland Department of Labor, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office — along with a coalition of federal, local government, business and consumer groups — held a press conference today to kick off PROTECT Week , a statewide awareness and education campaign targeting elder abuse and financial exploitation.Financial exploitation of older adults is one of the fastest-growing and most devastating forms of elder abuse. Research and federal reporting make clear that the problem is worsening:• One in 20 older adults reports financial abuse, though experts agree the true number is far higher due to under reporting.• In 2024, the FBI’s internet Crime Complaint Center received 147,127 reports from adults 60-plus, a 46 percent increase from the previous year. Losses totaled $4.885 billion, up 43 percent from 2023.• AARP survey research shows that while adults of all ages experience fraud, older adults lose far more money, and trust banks more when they are proactive in responding to exploitation.Dolores Miller lost thousands to a scammer impersonating the Montgomery County sheriff’s office. “If someone instructs you not to tell anyone and money is involved, don't listen. Even if it's a person in authority. Even if they say it's urgent,” she advised. “Slow down and tell someone you know. It will give you time to think more clearly.”During PROTECT Week, partners will host free webinars, on-site workshops and shred events to raise awareness about how to spot and combat elder financial abuse (For a complete schedule of virtual and in-person events, including free document shreds, visit aarp.org/mdprotectweek).“Elder abuse and financial exploitation are serious problems in our state, we must do everything we can to prevent them,” said AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg. “PROTECT Week is a great opportunity for Marylanders to learn more about these issues and what they can do to help keep their loved ones safe.”“Here in Maryland, our older adults are the backbone of our communities, our families, and our economy,” said Comptroller Brooke Lierman. “They deserve to age with dignity, with strong support systems, and with a state that stands firmly beside them. As Comptroller, I am proud to partner with AARP and the Department of Aging during Protect Week and throughout the year to combat elder fraud and ensure Marylanders have the tools and resources they need to protect their hard-earned money.”“Financial fraud robs older Marylanders not only of their money, but of the independence and security they have spent a lifetime earning,” said Attorney General Anthony Brown. “Protecting vulnerable adults from those who deceive, defraud, and exploit them is year-round work for our Consumer Protection Division, Medicaid Fraud and Vulnerable Victims Unit, and Securities Division. PROTECT Week is our annual reminder that no one has to face these threats alone.”"Financial fraud is one of the fastest-growing threats to our residents, costing older adults billions of dollars every year. A key goal of Longevity Ready Maryland is ensuring that every resident can afford a long, healthy life. To do that, we must safeguard the lifetime of hard work, independence, and dignity older Marylanders have earned,” said Secretary of Aging Carmel Roques. “The consequences of financial harm are devastating and long-lasting to older people and their families, which is why the Maryland Department of Aging, in partnership with AARP Maryland and state officials, is committed to building a state where no one is left vulnerable. PROTECT Week is a vital part of this mission, empowering our residents to spot, stop, and report exploitation. By working together, we protect not just our residents' savings, but our peace of mind.""Protecting Marylanders from the threat of financial scams is critically important," said Commissioner of Financial Regulation Tony Salazar, Maryland Department of Labor. "We are proud to help Maryland seniors stay informed, alert, and proactive in safeguarding their personal finances. The recently passed Vulnerable Adult Banking Protection Act is an important step forward in helping banks and credit unions stop fraudsters in their tracks. This is a game-changer in our shared commitment to protect Maryland seniors and others targeted by financial scams."“Elder fraud is a serious, nationwide problem that necessitates a strong solution. Through our Elder Justice Initiative, we’re committed to teaming with federal, local, and community partners to hold individuals accountable who target and prey on our most vulnerable citizens,” said Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland. “We want our seniors to live their golden years without the threat of financial fraud, scams, exploitation, and other abuse. PROTECT Week is a great opportunity to address this important issue.”“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is the primary law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service,” said U.S. Postal Inspector Grace Pagan. “We investigate a wide array of matters dealing with the U.S. mail including any scheme that uses the U.S. mail to obtain money or something of value by offering a product, service or investment. We encourage anyone who believes they may be a victim of mail theft or fraud to report it directly to Postal Inspectors by visiting www.uspis.gov/report . The US Postal Inspection Service remains committed to protecting the integrity of the mail and ensuring the safety and security of postal employees and customers.”“These crimes are some of the most devastating cases the FBI investigates. The unfortunate reality is, it’s not ‘if’ you’ll be targeted by a scam, but when and how,” said FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul. “Scammers are constantly evolving and using technology to increase the scale and sophistication of their schemes. The FBI urges you to take a beat and pause before responding to urgent or unsolicited demands. Report suspected fraud to IC3.gov. Every report strengthens our ability to identify patterns, disrupt these schemes, and protect others from becoming victims.”

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