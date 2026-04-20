Dr. Jasvant Modi Supports Expansion of Jain Studies at Claremont School of Theology

Claremont School of Theology Arihanta Institute

CST’s PhD track is supported by Bhagawan Chandraprabha Endowed Professorship in Jain Study established by Dr. Jasvant Modi with support from Arihanta Institute.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Claremont School of Theology (CST) announces the launch of a new Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) track in Engaged Jain Studies, developed andoffered by CST in collaboration with Arihanta Institute. The program is expected to commence in Spring 2027.The PhD degree will be awarded by CST, which retains full responsibility for curriculum, faculty appointment, academic oversight, and degree requirements. Arihanta Institute, a nonprofit educational organization, will provide programmatic support, including outreach, community engagement, and supplemental resources aligned with the field of Engaged Jain Studies.This fully online PhD track, delivered through CST’s academic infrastructure, is designed to prepare scholars for advanced research, university-level teaching, and leadership in academic, religious, and interdisciplinary contexts. Grounded in the methodological and epistemological foundations of Engaged Jain Studies, the program emphasizes original research, critical inquiry, and constructive engagement with Jain philosophical traditions.The curriculum integrates theoretical and applied approaches to Jain thought, fostering interdisciplinary dialogue and equipping students to engage diverse intellectual and religious traditions. Graduates will be prepared to contribute to scholarship and public discourse with particular attention to the ethical principles of nonviolence (ahiṃsā) and compassion (karuṇā).“For millennia, Jain wisdom has offered profound insights into ethical living, as expressed in parasparopagraho jīvānām – the principle of interdependence and harmonious existence of all life. Through this PhD program, we seek to advance Engaged Jain Studies as a rigorous and globally relevant field of academic inquiry, bringing these teachings into meaningful dialogue with the challenges of our time,” said Dr. Parveen Jain, founder and CEO of Arihanta Institute. “In collaboration with Claremont School of Theology, we aim to support the development of scholars who can contribute meaningfully to both academia and a more compassionate world.”“This groundbreaking, fully online PhD track expands CST’s commitment to accessible and academically rigorous doctoral education,” said Dr. Christopher Jain Miller, Arihanta Institute’s VP of Academic Affairs and Professor of Engaged Jain Studies at CST. “For those who share a commitment to socially transformative, critical academic research as well as disciplined spiritual reflection grounded in compassion, this graduate training will create new thought leaders in the field of Engaged Jain Studies.”“At Claremont School of Theology, our commitment to interreligious theological education calls us to engage deeply with the world's religious traditions in ways that are both academically rigorous and socially transformative,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kuan, Co-President of CST. “The development of this PhD track in Engaged Jain Studies represents a significant step in expanding our global and interreligious vision, equipping scholars to bring Jain philosophical insights into critical dialogue with contemporary ethical challenges. This program reflects CST’s ongoing commitment to forming leaders who can bridge traditions, foster understanding, and contribute to a more just and compassionate world.”About Claremont School of Theology:One of 13 United Methodist seminaries, Claremont School of Theology prepares leaders for ministry, scholarship, nonprofit leadership, and public engagement, rooted in compassion, justice, and belonging. Through innovative and globally connected theological education, CSTforms leaders equipped to serve faithfully in a complex and changing world.About Arihanta Institute:Founded in April 2021, Arihanta Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational institution, is dedicated to advancing scholarship, research, and the public application of Jain principles of nonviolence (ahiṃsā) and compassion (karuṇā). Its mission is to empower individuals with knowledge to apply these values toward addressing contemporary global challenges. As a leader in Engaged Jain Studies, Arihanta Institute bridges theory and practice through inclusive, accessible online education that inspires meaningful real-world impact. For more information, please visit: www.Arihantainstitute.org. Claremont School of Theology currently offers a fully online Master of Arts in Engaged Jain Studies developed in collaboration with Arihanta Institute. The MA in Engaged Jain Studies prepares students to engage deeply with Jain philosophical traditions while applying them to contemporary ethical and social challenges. If you are seeking a graduate program that combines academic rigor with meaningful application, we invite you to learn more about the program.For press inquiries, additional information, or interview requests, please contact:Kamlesh Mehta, CMO, Arihanta Institutekamlesh.mehta@arihantainstitute.org

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