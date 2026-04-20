R3 Stem Cell Publishes Paper on Regenerative Power and Biomechanics of Wharton’s Jelly in World Journal of Stem Cells

Comprehensive review led by R3’s Department of Research consolidates emerging evidence on Wharton’s jelly function, biomechanics and superior clinical results.

Our review brings together the clinical, biomechanical, and cellular evidence showing why umbilical cord Wharton's Jelly may be one of the most versatile regenerative medicine tools we have.” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Research and R3 Stem Cell today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed review article titled “Anatomy, function, biomechanics, and regenerative properties of Wharton’s jelly in the umbilical cord” in the World Journal of Stem Cells (Vol. 18, Issue 4, 2026; DOI: 10.4252/wjsc.v18.i4.118404).

Authored by Umm E Habiba, Dr. David Lawrence Greene, and Sabiha Shamim of R3 Stem Cell’s Department of Research and Development, the article synthesizes more than a decade of preclinical and clinical evidence on the therapeutic potential of Wharton’s jelly–derived mesenchymal stem cells (WJ-MSCs).

Key findings highlighted in the review include:

• Secretome superiority — Under identical culture conditions, WJ-MSCs secrete 2.1× more VEGF, 1.8× more basic fibroblast growth factor, and 3.2× more hepatocyte growth factor than bone marrow–derived MSCs — critical signals for angiogenesis and tissue repair.

• Potent anti-inflammatory activity — WJ-MSC conditioned medium reduced TNF-α secretion by 67% and IL-6 production by 54% in stimulated immune cells.

• Faster wound healing — In a randomized controlled trial of 110 patients with diabetic foot ulcers cited in the review, WJ-MSC (umbilical cord stem cell) treatment reduced average healing time to roughly 6 weeks, compared with 20 weeks in the control group.

• Antiviral potential — The WJ-MSC secretome reduced SARS-CoV-2 activity in cell culture by more than 90%.

• Remarkable biomechanics — Hyaluronic acid–rich Wharton’s jelly regains approximately 90% of its original thickness within one minute after a 40% compressive strain — underpinning its protective role for the umbilical vessels throughout gestation. The umbilical cord biomechanical review in the paper should lead the USA FDA to re-classify the function of the umbilical cord from simply a “conduit” to a true reflection of its vast roles in reality.

• Low immunogenicity — WJ-MSCs lack HLA class II expression and express PD-L1/PD-L2, supporting their suitability for allogeneic, “off-the-shelf” therapies.

“This publication represents years of work synthesizing what we and the broader field have learned about one of the most promising — and most ethically uncontroversial — sources of stem cells available today,” said Dr. David Greene, co-author and CEO of R3 Stem Cell.

“Wharton’s jelly comes from tissue that would otherwise be discarded after a healthy birth. Our review brings together the clinical, biomechanical, and cellular evidence showing why it may be one of the most versatile regenerative medicine tools we have — from diabetic wound care and cardiac repair to neurodegenerative disease and beyond.”

The review also catalogs therapeutic applications across diabetic foot ulcers, myocardial infarction, knee osteoarthritis, COVID-19, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease, and outlines future directions in genetic engineering, biomaterial scaffolds, bioprinting, and personalized regenerative medicine.

The full article is available open-access under a Creative Commons license at: https://www.wjgnet.com/1948-0210/full/v18/i4/118404.htm

About R3 Stem Cell

R3 Stem Cell and R3 Medical Research are global leaders in regenerative medicine, operating clinics and research centers dedicated to advancing safe, ethical, and evidence-based stem cell and regenerative therapies for patients with chronic and degenerative conditions.

Over 28,000 stem cell procedures have been performed at R3’s 80 Centers in 8 Countries, including stem cell clinics in Mexico, India, South Africa, Pakistan, Turkey, USA, UAE and Philippines. Patient satisfaction exceeds 85%, and over 1400 education videos and success stories are available on the company’s Youtube channel. Learn more at r3stemcell.com.

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R3 Stem Cell • info@r3stemcell.com



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