Rim of the World Recreation and Park District to Utilize PlanetBids for Digital Procurement Operations

PlanetBids will provide Rim of the World Recreation and Park District with a centralized, connected platform to manage solicitations, vendors, and compliance.

Adopting PlanetBids...allows us to streamline our procurement process, expand access to qualified vendors, and ensure greater transparency and accountability in how we manage public resources.” — ,” said JJJenny Hueter, RIMREC General Manager.

RIMFOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rim of the World Recreation and Park District (RIMREC) announced today it has chosen PlanetBids digital procurement solution to modernize its procurement process, improve vendor participation, and ensure compliance across contracting activities.As a small, independent special district serving a mountain resort community, RIMREC sought a solution that could simplify bidding while expanding access to qualified contracts, all without overwhelming their small staff and budget with bloated and unnecessary features and pricing.As a lean administrative team managing procurement responsibilities, RIMREC previously relied on manual processes, legal guidance, and traditional RFP advertising methods like local newspaper postings. However, limited vendor response and inconsistent bid pricing created challenges in achieving competitive and reliable project outcomes.PlanetBids will provide them with a centralized, connected platform to manage solicitation creation and release, vendor outreach and bid acceptance, and compliance tracking, helping staff confidently navigate procurement requirements while reducing administrative burden.PlanetBids has helped more than 550 public agency procurement teams of all sizes and budgets automate manual processes, eliminate paperwork, grow vendor pools, and improve transparency and compliance.Benefits for Rim of the World Recreation and Park District include:Expanded Vendor Outreach: Access to PlanetBids’ extensive vendor network will help the District reach a broader pool of qualified, DIR-certified contractors beyond its immediate geographic area, increasing competition and improving bid consistency.Simplified Solicitation Creation: Built-in templates and access to a bid specification library with over 100,000 solicitations and piggybackable bids will help staff create complete, compliant RFPs without starting from scratch every time.Centralized Vendor Management: Vendors can register through a dedicated portal, allowing the district to track contractor qualifications, licensing, and participation in one place.Improved Compliance and Audit Readiness: Time-stamped records, addenda tracking, and structured bid workflows provide a clear audit trail to help RIMREC meet regulatory requirements and respond confidently to audits and requests for information.PlanetBids’ user-friendly interface and guided workflows will enable the entire RIMREC team to participate in the procurement process, ensuring continuity and reducing reliance on any single individual, and the team will be able to issue and accept formal and informal bids as well as electronic and paper submissions, maintaining flexibility during their transition.By implementing PlanetBids, the District aims to improve transparency, strengthen internal processes, and ultimately secure more competitive pricing and more responsible use of taxpayer funds for projects like playground installations and park infrastructure improvements.“Adopting PlanetBids is an important step forward for our District. This platform allows us to streamline our procurement process, expand access to qualified vendors, and ensure greater transparency and accountability in how we manage public resources,” said Jenny Hueter, RIMREC General Manager.“Small agencies deserve the same level of efficiency and vendor access as larger organizations, because they’re under the same regulatory requirements and public scrutiny as their larger counterparts,” said David DiGiacomo, PlanetBids CEO. “We’re proud to support Rim of the World Recreation and Park District with a solution that simplifies procurement, expands contractor outreach and engagement, and helps their team operate with greater confidence.”Potential vendors interested in working with the District or members of the public who wish to view open solicitations can visit RIMREC's PlanetBids vendor portal About Rim of the World Recreation and Park District, an Independent Special DistrictThe Rim of the World Recreation and Park District mission is to help enrich and fulfill the lives of its citizens through the provision of facilities and programs that will provide and enhance creative, whole, and imaginative leisure time living patterns. RIMREC encompasses a vast area of approximately 110 square miles, or more than 70,000 acres. Boundaries include the communities of Blue Jay, Crestline, Green Valley Lake, Lake Arrowhead, Rimforest, and Running Spring. Learn more at rim-rec.org About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for solicitation and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose-built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.