Gradall Gets Official 80th Year Congrats From Local, State, and Federal Officials

Scott Robinson, Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce president, presents collection of 80th anniversary proclamations to Gradall Industries president Mike Popovich.

This is a tribute to the scores of people who have worked at Gradall over the years – many of them second and third-generation members of their families.” — Mike Popovich, President of Gradall Industries

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gradall Industries, Inc., has received congratulations and a number of official proclamations from local, state and federal officials marking the company’s 80th year of manufacturing hydraulic excavators in Ohio.

First introduced in 1947 in Cleveland by the Warner & Swasey Co., Gradall excavator manufacturing was moved to New Philadelphia, Ohio, in 1950 when production out-grew the Cleveland facility. Since then, all manufacturing, engineering, sales, parts and product support have been located at New Philadelphia where versatile Gradall excavators underwent continual refinement.

When other excavators were using cables for boom movements, Gradall was the first to use hydraulic power and since then – every Gradall ever produced came out of the New Philadelphia facility, which now employs about 400 people and has become a leading corporate citizen in Tuscarawas County. Today, Gradall is the only excavator produced only in the United States.

Scott Robinson, president of the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce, presented a collection of 80th anniversary proclamations to Mike Popovich, President of Gradall Industries. Proclamations were from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel, U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, U.S. Rep. Michael Rulli, State Rep. Jodi Salvo, Ohio Atty. Gen. Dave Yost and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. Earlier, proclamations were issued by Tuscarawas County commissioners and New Philadelphia Mayor Joel Day.

“This is a tribute to the scores of people who have worked at Gradall over the years – many of them second and third-generation members of their families, who were proud to produce our machines and support their families while doing it,” said Popovich.

“Gradall has been a wonderful corporate citizen in Tuscarawas County, supporting good causes year after year, and we’re more than pleased to salute the company during its 80th year as we look forward to many, many more,” said Robinson.

In addition to excavators, over the years the Gradall plant has produced Gradall telescopic boom telehandlers, vertical mast hoist machines, specialized Gradall models for mines, railroads and steel and aluminum mills and more recently, Vacall vacuum and jetting machines.

Today, Gradall is wholly owned by the Alamo Group of Seguin, Texas.

About Gradall and the Alamo Group

All Gradall machines are designed, built and supported by Gradall Industries, Inc., with processes that meet ISO 9001-2008 standards. Gradall Industries is wholly owned by the Alamo Group. Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution, and service of high-quality equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,750 employees and operates 27 plants in North America, Europe, Australia, and Brazil as of March 31, 2025.

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