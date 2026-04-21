Earth Day Insights: Pending Policies Threaten California’s Food Scrap Recycling Progress & Microplastic Reduction Effort

New California survey & waste study warn that restricting compostable liners - weakens organics diversion, cuts participation & increases plastic contamination.

The biggest contaminant in both our recycling and composting operations is non-recyclable, non-compostable conventional plastic” — Tim Dewey-Mattia, Napa Recycling

CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This just in, new California survey and waste “overs” study warn that restricting compostable bags could backfire on the state’s composting goals. Statewide data shows conventional plastic—not certified compostables—is the real threat to organics diversion; 43% of Californians say losing compostable liners would reduce or end their participation.As Earth Day approaches, new data from a statewide consumer survey and an independent waste “Overs” study deliver a clear warning: proposed restrictions on compostable bag liners could undermine California’s organics diversion programs, reduce household participation, and increase the very plastic contamination policymakers are trying to prevent. Both present a compelling case that certified compostable liners are an asset to composting systems—not a liability.Composting Is Working—But Participation Is FragileFood scrap separation has become routine for most Californians. The survey found that 62% regularly separate food scraps and another 15% do so occasionally. Nearly half rely on municipal collection programs, while 30% compost at home.Successful participation behaviors show that Convenience is the primary driver (72%), followed by environmental concern (49%) and the ability to keep bins clean and odor-free (41%). But that participation is conditional. Respondents cited mess, odors, pests, and the challenge of transporting uncovered food scraps as significant deterrents without liners—and 43% said losing access to compostable bags would reduce or end their participation entirely.Compostable Bags Are Widely Used and ValuedAwareness and use of compostable products is high across the state:∙ 83% of respondents are at least somewhat familiar with compostable bags∙ 54% reuse compostable produce bags∙ 38% purchase compostable bags specifically for food waste collectionThe Real Contaminant Problem: Conventional PlasticConsumer sentiment is backed by recent field test data. A recent study of the plastic film removed from the "overs" at Blossom Valley Organics North in Vernalis, California—the largest food waste composting processor in the United States found that 0.1% of the overs by relative weight was compostable plastic film, (it was 1 piece of the smallest fragment size (< 100 cm2) vs 440 conventional plastic pieces. The vast majority of plastic contamination (+99%) in the overs was conventional film and rigid plastic.These findings confirm what operators experience daily.“The biggest contaminant in both our recycling and composting operations is non-recyclable, non-compostable conventional plastic,” said Tim Dewey-Mattia, Recycling & Public Education Manager at Napa Recycling & Waste Services. “Certified compostable bags are a proven tool in reducing that contamination and improving organics diversion from both residential and commercial customers.”Dewey-Mattia cautioned that restricting compostable liners would likely produce the opposite of the intended effect: less food diverted from landfill and more plastic in the compost stream.San Francisco’s quarter century track record reinforces the point. “San Francisco’s composting program has included certified compostable liners since 2001, and residents and businesses alike rely on them to participate,” said Hilary Near, Commercial Zero Waste Senior Coordinator at the San Francisco Environment Department. “Residents use them to carry food scraps to green carts—often located multiple stories below in buildings where roughly two-thirds of housing is multi-family.”Microplastic Concerns Are Driving Behavior—and Anxiety About RestrictionsTwo-thirds of Californians (66%) said concerns about persistent microplastics influence how they collect food scraps. Yet many expressed worry that eliminating certified compostable bags and liners could push households toward conventional plastic alternatives—exacerbating the very microplastic problem driving their concern.Awareness of pending legislation AB 1201, which would prohibit the use of compostable products, was mixed, with 60% of respondents indicating they were at least somewhat aware of the bill. However, once informed of its potential impacts, 80% of those surveyed expressed concern about the legislation’s effects.The Policy RiskTaken together, the survey data, “overs” study findings, municipal and operator experience paint a consistent picture: Californians are willing to compost, but they need practical tools to do it. Policies that restrict certified compostable liners risk reducing participation, increasing conventional plastic contamination, and ultimately working against the state’s own organics diversion mandates.

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