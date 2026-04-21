Avara Launches Summer 2026 Collection – Capturing the Season in 30A, Florida

The Summer Collection – Shot in 30A, Florida

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avara is proud to announce its newest Summer Collection , a lineup designed for a season of sunshine, celebrations, and everyday moments. Filled with easy, standout pieces, the assortment is made to move with you through the season – from casual days at home to weekends away.The summer campaign was shot along 30A in Florida, from the pastel streets of Seaside and the iconic beach cottages of Rosemary Beach to the striking architecture of Alys Beach and the open stretches of Gulf shoreline. Each location was chosen to reflect the rhythm of a true summer setting, bringing the collection to life in its natural environment.“My favorite season is right around the corner,” said Emily Wickard, Founder & CEO at Avara. “I can't wait for a time to unwind and get to those long-awaited escapes – this collection is designed exactly for that.”From breezy dresses and lightweight sets to statement tops and versatile accessories, the lineup strikes that balance between elevated and easy to wear. Avara favorites like the Tammy Top and Erica Dress are back in new colors, bringing those go-to silhouettes into the season in a fresh way. The collection is rounded out with flattering fits, updated prints, and airy fabrics – easy pieces that feel just as good as they look.To shop the Summer Collection and explore more, visit shopavara.com – where every piece is made to be fun, feminine, and fabulous.ABOUT AVARA:Founded in 2018 by Emily Wickard, Avara provides curated, high-quality clothing at a desirable price point while offering a unique shopping experience. Today, Avara continues to grow as a go-to fashion brand for women seeking confidence and support through both their wardrobe and shopping journey. The brand has cultivated a strong community of Avaraistas – women who share, support, and celebrate their love for fashion.Avara focuses on its online store and digital strategy by collaborating with fashion and lifestyle influencers to extend its reach and strengthen the Avaraista community. In addition, Avara stays true to the in-person shopping experience at its flagship Dallas location at 4329 W. Lovers Lane.

Avara Summer Collection 2026

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