YWCA Helena names Attorney Katie Verderber as Woman of the Year

Attorney Katie Verderber of Silverman Law Office celebrates with her colleagues after being named YWCA Helena Woman of the Year. Attorney Katie Verderber receives the YWCA Woman of the Year Award during the “Empowered” celebration at The Myrna Loy. Helena attorney Katie Verderber competes in wheelchair curling at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Katie Verderber served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps, providing legal counsel to military commanders during overseas operations.

Katie Verderber, Paralympic wheelchair curler and attorney at Silverman Law Office, named YWCA Helena Woman of the Year.

In every chapter of her life, Katie turns obstacles into opportunities and inspires others to pursue possibilities they may not have thought possible.” — - Award Nomination

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YWCA Helena has named attorney and Paralympian Katie Verderber as the 2026 Woman of the Year, recognizing her leadership, resilience and commitment to her community.The honor was announced April 15 at the YWCA’s “Empowered” event at The Myrna Loy in Helena. The award recognizes women who demonstrate a commitment to the Greater Helena region, lead with compassion and work to remove barriers for others.Verderber was raised in Valier, Montana and went on to serve in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps, where she provided legal counsel to military commanders in support of overseas operations.While deployed to Afghanistan in 2019, Verderber sustained a spinal cord injury that resulted in paralysis. After medically retiring from the military, she returned to Montana and took up adaptive sports, eventually becoming one of five athletes selected to represent Team USA in wheelchair curling at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.Through her involvement with the Last Chance Curling Club in Helena, she has helped introduce community members to curling, including adaptive curling opportunities that make the sport accessible to people of all abilities.Verder practices law in Helena as an attorney with Silverman Law Office , focusing on business, contract, real estate and probate litigation.“In every chapter of her life, Katie turns obstacles into opportunities and inspires others to pursue possibilities they may not have thought possible,” her nomination for the award reads.Visit mttaxlaw.com for more information about Verderber and Silverman Law Office.

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