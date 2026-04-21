Henderson Auctions Announces The Ellsworth Steam & Maritime Collection Auction – Selling April 29 & 30, 2026

Ellsworth Steam & Maritime Collection: rare boats, engines & artifacts from the steam era—an unmatched opportunity for collectors, museums & enthusiasts to bid.

KILN, MS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henderson Auctions presents The Ellsworth Steam & Maritime Collection, a rare offering of historic maritime artifacts, steam-powered equipment, and collectibles. This two-day, online-only auction will take place April 29–30, 2026, at 11 AM CT each day. Located in Kiln, MS, the collection features decades of preserved history, including steam engines, wooden boats, vintage motors, navigation instruments, fishing gear, tools, and maritime antiques. Collectors and museums alike will find a unique opportunity to acquire pieces showcasing early maritime craftsmanship and innovation. Preview April 28. Bid now at bid.hendersonauctions.com. 📞 225-686-2252 | AB-459

1906 U.S. NAVY STEAM CUTTER – 40' USS NEW JERSEY CAPTAIN’S LAUNCH #873 NJ-1

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