Loylogic Launches New Website Reflecting the Next Chapter of the Global Rewards Marketplace

Gabi Kool, CEO and Adam Whatling, CCO of Loylogic

A redefined digital experience signals Loylogic’s shift from traditional loyalty programmes to marketplace driven engagement at scale

Loyalty is no longer about standalone programmes. It influences behaviour across entire ecosystems. The marketplace model enables organisations to do this in a way that is scalable and measurable.” — Gabi Kool, CEO of Loylogic

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loylogic , a global leader in rewards marketplace infrastructure, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, marking the next step in the evolution of the Global Rewards Marketplace.The launch comes as organisations increasingly move beyond traditional, programme led loyalty models towards more flexible and scalable approaches to engagement. Across customers, employees, and partners, there is growing demand for solutions that can influence behaviour and deliver measurable outcomes in real time.The new Loylogic website reflects this shift. It presents engagement not as a standalone programme but as an integrated capability powered by infrastructure, enabling organisations to deliver meaningful moments of recognition and reward at scale without the complexity of fragmented systems.At the centre of the platform is the Global Rewards Marketplace, a model that replaces static catalogues and rigid programme structures with continuously optimised ecosystems designed for relevance, performance, and scale. The website highlights how organisations can move from disconnected reward strategies to a unified, marketplace driven approach across currencies and campaigns.Loylogic created the rewards marketplace category and today continues to lead its development into the AI era, with a focus on intelligent optimisation and scalable delivery. “Our new website reflects how the market is evolving and how we support that change,” said Gabi Kool, CEO of Loylogic. “Loyalty is no longer about standalone programmes. It is about influencing behaviour across entire ecosystems. The marketplace model enables organisations to do this in a way that is scalable, measurable, and aligned with how they operate today.” The updated platform also demonstrates the flexibility of Loylogic’s infrastructure, supporting organisations from plug-and-play deployments to fully customised, API driven implementations, enabling go-live in days rather than months or years.“This is about making a complex capability easier to understand and activate,” said Adam Whatling, CCO of Loylogic. “We have simplified how we communicate what we do while maintaining the depth and flexibility required to support global organisations at scale.” The website forms part of Loylogic’s broader 2026 strategy to advance how rewards marketplaces are designed, experienced, and optimised. It provides a clearer view of how organisations can engage their audiences, drive performance, and deliver meaningful moments that strengthen long term relationships.About LoylogicLoylogic is the creator of the rewards marketplace category and provides global rewards marketplace infrastructure that enables organisations to engage customers, employees, and partners at scale. Its platform supports marketplace-driven engagement across currencies, campaigns, and experiences, connecting organisations with a global network of reward supply, and combining fulfilment, operational infrastructure, and AI driven optimisation. Loylogic has enabled more than 200 billion reward transactions and delivered over $1 billion in reward commerce, reaching more than 50 million members across 190+ countries. Learn more at https://www.loylogic.com

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