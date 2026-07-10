Triumph Law Group Secures $1.15 Million Settlement in Construction Site Premises Liability Case

Triumph Law Group Triumph Law Group team

Triumph Law Group resolves a complex personal injury claim involving a fall at a construction site, overcoming causation disputes and defense arguments.

We utilized medical evidence and deposition testimony to address the challenges presented by the defense and to secure a result that accounts for the client’s future care.” — Triumph Curiel

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triumph Law Group recently secured a $1,150,000 settlement for a client following a construction site fall that resulted in severe physical injuries. The final recovery was reached after a second mediation session and represents a significant increase from the initial $80,000 offer provided by the defense during the first round of legal negotiations.The litigation involved a premises liability case where a client leaned on an unsecured temporary railing at a construction site. The incident caused severe injuries that required the client to undergo three separate shoulder surgeries. Additionally, medical professionals recommended a lumbar fusion to address spinal injuries sustained during the fall."Our focus remained on establishing the direct link between the site hazards and the client’s long-term medical needs," said Triumph Curiel, founder of the firm. "We utilized medical evidence and deposition testimony to address the challenges presented by the defense and to secure a result that accounts for the client’s future care."Throughout the proceedings, the firm managed several legal and medical challenges presented by the defense. The defense disputed causation, arguing that two of the shoulder surgeries and the lumbar injury were unrelated to the initial fall. The legal team countered this position by presenting evidence that the initial fall caused balance issues, which directly led to a subsequent fall and additional injuries.The defense further argued that the lumbar condition was a preexisting issue. The firm addressed this by utilizing medical evidence and expert testimony to establish the link between the construction site incident and the client's current physical state. Further complications arose when the client suffered two strokes and received diagnoses of Alzheimer’s disease and expressive aphasia before their deposition. These developments rendered the client unable to undergo the previously recommended lumbar fusion.To preserve the client’s account of the incident, the firm relied on prior deposition testimony from a related workers’ compensation case. Although surgery was no longer a medical option for the client due to their changed health status, the firm established the necessity and projected value of the lumbar fusion through medical records and expert opinions.The defense also asserted an "open and obvious" defense, providing photographs intended to show that the hazard was visible. During the discovery process, the legal team uncovered evidence indicating the scene had been altered before the defense took those photographs. This evidence allowed the firm to challenge the defense’s motion for summary judgment and maintain the pursuit of punitive damages.This settlement concludes a legal process involving multiple mediations and extensive discovery. The final $1,150,000 recovery provides for the client's past medical expenses and future care needs resulting from the injuries sustained at the construction site (Case No. CV2022005995).About Triumph Law GroupTriumph Law Group is a powerhouse personal injury law firm serving Phoenix, Arizona, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Known for relentless courtroom advocacy, bilingual representation, and a proven record of results, the firm has secured over $55 million in verdicts and settlements for injury victims. Major victories include a $10 million TBI result, $4.6 million wrongful death award, a $2.74 million product defect recovery, and numerous settlements in trucking accidents, auto collisions, workplace injuries, slip & falls, and catastrophic claims. Founded by Triumph Curiel, recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024, Triumph Law Group is built on grit, precision, and an unwavering commitment to justice. Triumph's journey, from working in Arizona’s and Oregon’s fields alongside thirteen siblings to leading one of the Southwest’s most aggressive injury firms, shapes the work ethic and personal connection that set Triumph Law Group apart from big box firms. Offering 24/7 availability, walk-in consultations, and contingency-based representation, Triumph Law Group delivers trusted, results-driven advocacy for clients across Arizona and New Mexico.

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