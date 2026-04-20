'Shabbat for Israel' Ignites Global Call to Post Shabbat Candlelight Photos on April 24

Every candle lit carries with it a connection to Israel. When thousands are shared, that light becomes a powerful expression of unity with the land and its people.” — Shabbat for Israel Co-chair Sara Cannon

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the evening of April 24, 2026, the weekly tradition of lighting Shabbat candles will be elevated with renewed purpose — one that reflects solidarity, resilience, and an unbreakable connection to the land and people of Israel.As thousands of individuals unite at private residences, synagogues, and community centers for Jewish National Fund-USA ’s Shabbat for Israel in honor of Israel’s Independence Day, some participants will photograph their Shabbat candles before sundown, in keeping with Shabbat observance, and share those images across social media using the hashtag #shabbatforisrael — illuminating a message that the enduring spirit of Israel and the Jewish people cannot be extinguished.“Shabbat candles have always symbolized hope, peace, and continuity,” said Shabbat for Israel Co-chair David Peskin. “Through Shabbat for Israel, we are transforming that quiet, sacred moment into a public expression of who we are and what we stand for. Israel has long been a light unto the nations, and through this initiative, we are reflecting that light outward for all to see.”“It is a reminder that no force can extinguish the brightness of our people or our homeland,” added Shabbat for Israel Co-chair Alyssa Russo. “Join us and help spread the light, one table at a time.”More than 1,000 hosts and over 12,000 participants across the United States, along with 75 congregations, are taking part in Shabbat for Israel through communal Shabbat dinners. Participation outside the U.S. continues to grow, with communities in Israel, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, and Latin America joining the global movement.“Every candle lit carries with it a connection to Israel,” said Shabbat for Israel Co-chair Sara Cannon. “When thousands are shared, that light becomes a powerful expression of unity with the land and its people.”Registered hosts and guests have access to digital resources, including suggested recipes, Shabbat blessings, Shabbat for Israel FAQs, and recordings of several virtual events. These include a cooking demonstration with Chef Lior Lev Sercarz, Co-founder and Chief Culinary Officer of the Galilee Culinary Institute by JNF, and “At My Shabbat Table with Lisa Edelstein,” featuring the acclaimed actress known for House, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, and The Kominsky Method.Register for Shabbat for Israel by April 24, 2026, at shabbatforisrael.jnf.org . Take a photo of your Shabbat candles before sundown and share it on social media using the hashtag #shabbatforisrael and tagging @jnfusa.###About Jewish National Fund-USAJewish National Fund-USA is building a strong and vibrant future for the land and people of Israel. Through its One Million Voices for Israel campaign, the organization unites supporters nationwide around its holistic approach to supporting individuals, families, communities, and regions in Israel's North and South, known as circles of impact. Leveraging its 125 years of impact, Jewish National Fund-USA is developing the most livable towns and cities in frontier communities to attract 800,000 new residents; creating a lifelong continuum of Zionist education through travel, learning, and leadership; and establishing the World Zionist Village in Be'er Sheva, a global hub for connection and peoplehood. With donor recognition and legacy giving at its core, supporters ensure their values and impact endure—yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Learn more at jnf.org.

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