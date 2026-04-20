Macayo’s Mexican Food Launches New Beverage Menu, Happy Hour, and Lunch Specials Across the Phoenix Metro Area

3 of the new Signature Margaritas at Macayo's New Cocktails at Macayo's Mexican Food

Phoenix-based restaurant brand celebrates 80 years with refreshed cocktails, value-driven happy hour, and weekday lunch offerings

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Macayo’s Mexican Food, a cornerstone of the Phoenix metro dining scene since 1946, today announced the launch of its new beverage program, Happy Hour menu, and weekday Lunch Specials across all locations throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. The updated offerings are designed to enhance the guest experience through improved value, consistent quality, and a refreshed take on classic Mexican-inspired drinks and dishes.The new beverage menu introduces a mix of traditional favorites and modern cocktails, anchored by Macayo’s signature $5 House Margarita, available all day, every day. Guests can also enjoy cocktails such as the Cadillac Margarita featuring Don Julio or Casamigos, along with new signature cocktails including the Mexican Old Fashioned and Patrón Carajillo.In addition to cocktails, the beverage program expands tequila selections, highlights a locally brewed beer partnership with Huss Brewing, and offers approachable wine options. The signature Margarita Flight allows guests to sample a variety of fruit-forward flavors, including prickly pear, guava, and passion fruit.Macayo’s has also introduced a redesigned Happy Hour, available Monday through Friday from 3PM to 6PM, focused on accessible pricing and high-demand menu items. Offering six food and drink items for $6 or less, including their famous cheese crisps, housemade guacamole and draft beers.The new weekday Lunch Specials menu, available Monday through Friday until 2PM, features tiered pricing at $10, $12, and $14, providing guests with a range of options including enchiladas, tacos, burritos, and combination plates. The menu is designed to deliver speed, consistency, and value for midday dining occasions.“This launch is about delivering a better overall guest experience,” said Jeff Meyer, COO. “We’ve focused on creating a menu that balances quality, value, and variety, while staying true to the flavors and traditions that have defined Macayo’s for nearly 80 years.”The refreshed menus also feature updated branding and design elements that reflect the company’s heritage while appealing to today’s guests. The initiative is part of Macayo’s broader strategy to modernize its offerings while maintaining its longstanding reputation in the Phoenix metro community.Founded in Phoenix in 1946, Macayo’s Mexican Food has grown into a recognized regional brand known for its Sonoran-style cuisine, margaritas, and strong community presence across the Phoenix metro area. The company continues to evolve its menu and guest experience while honoring its legacy.For more information, visit Macayo.com.

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