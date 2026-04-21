SAK Earns NASSCO 2026 Excellence in Safety Award for Second Consecutive Year

O'FALLON, MO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAK, LLC (SAK), a nationally recognized leader in pipeline rehabilitation and underground infrastructure solutions, has been named a 2026 Excellence in Safety Award recipient by the National Association of Sewer Service Companies (NASSCO), marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this industry recognition.SAK was selected as a 2026 NASSCO Excellence in Safety Award recipient in the large company category, recognizing outstanding performance across key safety metrics, including safety records, inspections and programs, and employee training.“This recognition reflects the consistency and commitment our teams bring to safety every day,” said Harry Miller, Vice President - Director of Safety & Labor Relations at SAK. “Earning this award two years in a row speaks to the strength of our safety culture and the accountability our crews demonstrate on every job.”NASSCO’s Excellence in Safety Awards honor companies that demonstrate industry-leading safety practices through comprehensive programs, proactive inspections, and ongoing training initiatives. Award recipients are evaluated on performance data and the overall effectiveness of their safety systems.SAK remains committed to continuously improving its safety programs and ensuring the health and well-being of its employees, partners, and clients across all projects.ABOUT SAK, LLCBased in O’Fallon, Missouri, and with regional offices in Sacramento, California; Baltimore, Maryland; and Atlanta, Georgia, SAK, LLC is a trusted leader in underground infrastructure solutions, actively expanding across the U.S. We specialize in maintaining and restoring aging water and sanitary systems for municipal, energy, and industrial markets. With industry-leading expertise, innovative technology, and a commitment to service excellence, SAK partners with clients to renew, protect, and expand their pipeline infrastructure, delivering projects on time and on budget.Pipeline Rehabilitation: SAK Construction , our rehabilitation division, is the nation’s most experienced pipeline rehabilitation contractor. From trenchless technology to advanced CIPP solutions, we bring unmatched expertise to every project.Underground Construction: Affholder , LLC, our tunneling subsidiary, specializes in soft-ground, soft-rock, hard-rock, and hand-mined tunneling techniques. From large-diameter tunneling to shaft excavation and sliplining, Affholder delivers tailored underground solutions that support water, sanitary, and stormwater pipeline projects nationwide.Liner Technology: Pipenology , SAK’s manufacturing arm, provides advanced CIPP liner solutions, with millions of linear feet successfully installed across the country. Known for delivering precision and reliability, Pipenology meets even the most demanding project requirements.With operations spanning the nation, SAK, LLC is redefining what’s possible in underground infrastructure. Visit us at sakcompanies.com to learn more.

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