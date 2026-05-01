Stanton University Welcomes New Student Cohort with Global Flavors and Community Spirit

University leadership and new faculty welcome the vibrant Spring 2026 student cohort at Stanton University's main Anaheim campus. A taste of the 'Stanton Difference': KCA students and Chefs prepare a welcoming feast of authentic Korean flavors for the incoming cohort.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stanton University welcomed a vibrant new cohort of students for the Spring 2026 New Student Orientation. Held at the Anaheim main campus, the event served as the official introduction for the next generation of Elks.

The orientation served as a bridge between Stanton University’s rigorous academic standards and its supportive, student-centered community.

A Foundation for Global Leadership

Led by university leadership, the program highlighted Stanton’s mission of delivering high-quality, affordable education within a culturally diverse environment. With students representing more than 40 countries, the orientation emphasized the “Stanton Difference”—a model that integrates leadership development with ethical responsibility and global awareness.

“You are joining a community where your potential is our primary focus,” noted the Office of Admissions. “From our Information Systems Management labs to our Golf Management facilities, every resource is designed to prepare you for future career success with confidence.”

Navigating the Digital and Physical Campus

The orientation included hands-on workshops introducing students to essential academic systems and campus resources. New students received guided instruction on:

Populi & Canvas: Stanton’s core learning platforms for accessing syllabi, submitting assignments, and engaging in academic collaboration.

WSCUC Standards: An overview of institutional learning outcomes, including critical thinking, quantitative reasoning, and cultural competency.

The Anaheim Hub: Guided tours of the facility at 888 Disneyland Drive, showcasing modern classrooms and highlighting the campus’s proximity to key professional hubs in Orange County.

A Culinary Celebration of Community

A highlight of the day was the closing session led by the Korean Culinary Arts (KCA) Department. In alignment with Stanton’s commitment to experiential, hands-on learning, KCA chefs and students prepared a celebratory meal for faculty and incoming students.

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