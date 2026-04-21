eScan Enterprise EDR wins AV-TEST Award 2025 for advanced ransomware protection, highlighting strong enterprise cybersecurity performance. Govind Rammurthy, CEO and Managing Director, eScan

eScan Enterprise EDR wins AV-TEST award 2025 for best advanced protection against ransomware and infostealers

When ransomware operators spend days inside your network hunting backups, you need defense mechanisms that work at every stage of the attack. That's exactly what eScan Enterprise EDR delivers.” — Govind Rammurthy, CEO & Managing Director, MicroWorld Technologies Inc.

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent German testing laboratory recognizes eScan among only two solutions globally to earn Best Advanced Protection honors in the corporate users categoryeScan (MicroWorld Technologies Inc.) today announced that its Enterprise EDR solution has been awarded the AV-TEST Award 2025 for Best Advanced Protection in the Corporate Users category, recognizing the solution's consistently superior defense against ransomware and infostealer attacks throughout 2025.The AV-TEST Institute, an independent German cybersecurity testing laboratory with over 20 years of rigorous product evaluation, presented just 25 awards to 12 manufacturers worldwide this year, marking the 15th edition of these prestigious honors. eScan Enterprise EDR 's recognition places it among an elite group of security solutions that demonstrated exceptional performance in Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) testing — the most demanding evaluation category in enterprise cybersecurity.What Makes This Award SignificantUnlike basic malware detection tests, AV-TEST's ATP evaluations simulate real-world attack scenarios using the latest techniques deployed by ransomware gangs and infostealer operations. Each ATP test comprises 10 distinct real-life scenarios where security products must not only detect threats but demonstrate effective multi-layered defense mechanisms that prevent attackers from achieving their objectives even after initial compromise."The awards in the category of Best Advanced Protection for corporate users are particularly coveted, as they recognize security products for the difficult battle against ransomware and infostealers. After all, these classes of malware have been considered the biggest threats in IT security for years. We are therefore delighted to present MicroWorld and its product eScan Enterprise EDR with the Best Advanced Protection 2025 Award for Corporate Users."— Erik Heyland, Head of Testing Labs, AV-TEST InstituteThe distinction is particularly noteworthy: only two solutions earned Best Advanced Protection Awards among all tested corporate security products in 2025. While global vendors including CrowdStrike, Sophos, and Trend Micro achieved perfect 35-point scores in individual ATP tests throughout the year, eScan's award recognizes consistent excellence across the entire 2025 testing cycle — a significantly more stringent standard than single-test performance.Comprehensive Defense Architecture Sets eScan ApartUnlike pure EDR solutions such as CrowdStrike Falcon that rely primarily on endpoint sensors forwarding behavioral data to cloud servers for analysis, eScan Enterprise EDR integrates endpoint protection (EPP), network security, device control, and behavioral analysis into a unified platform. This architectural difference proved decisive in maintaining perfect ATP scores consistently throughout 2025's rigorous testing regime.The solution demonstrated exceptional capability in detecting and neutralizing sophisticated attack chains, preventing lateral movement, blocking data exfiltration, and maintaining system integrity under sustained assault from advanced persistent threats — all while maintaining top scores across Protection, Performance, and Usability categories.Defending Against the Threats That Matter MostThe award arrives as organizations globally face unprecedented ransomware pressure. Worldwide, ransomware attacks increased by over 55% in 2024, targeting critical infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, government, and financial services. High-profile incidents including the Jaguar Land Rover production shutdown (£1.9 billion in economic damage), the Change Healthcare ransomware attack affecting millions of patients across the US, and the NHS cyber incident disrupting hospital operations across the UK have demonstrated that even well-resourced organizations with significant security investments remain vulnerable.Globally, ransomware operators demanded an average of $464,000 from educational institutions in 2025, with total stolen data exceeding 241 terabytes across all sectors. The economics are asymmetric: a single successful attack can generate returns of 50x or more relative to attacker investment, driving continued escalation in both frequency and sophistication."For 25 years, we've built eScan to solve actual problems facing organizations worldwide. This AV-TEST recognition validates what our customers already know: when ransomware operators spend days inside your network hunting backups before deploying encryption, when infostealers silently harvest credentials for weeks, you need defense mechanisms that work at every stage of the attack — not just initial detection. That's exactly what eScan Enterprise EDR delivers."— Govind Rammurthy, CEO & Managing Director, MicroWorld Technologies Inc.eScan's ATP performance is particularly relevant given recent high-profile supply chain breaches. The March 2025 tj-actions GitHub compromise exposed CI/CD secrets across 23,000 repositories. The Mercedes-Benz GitHub token leak granted unrestricted access to complete source code repositories. Each incident demonstrated attackers' sophistication in bypassing basic security controls — precisely the scenarios ATP testing evaluates.Proven Performance Where It CountseScan Enterprise EDR's award-winning capabilities extend beyond laboratory testing into real-world deployment. The solution currently protects critical infrastructure across large government and private sector organizations across 90+ countries, maintaining operational security under continuous threat from nation-state actors and sophisticated criminal organizations.The solution's comprehensive approach includes:• Behavioral analysis that detects never-before-seen malware variants• Process monitoring that identifies credential theft attempts• Network traffic analysis that spots command-and-control communications• Automated response capabilities that contain threats before propagationThe AV-TEST Award joins eScan's portfolio of international certifications, reinforcing the company's position as a globally recognized cybersecurity solutions provider with enterprise-grade capabilities validated by independent third-party testing. The award certificate and detailed ATP test results are available on the AV-TEST Institute website.About eScan (MicroWorld Technologies Inc.)eScan is a globally established cybersecurity company providing comprehensive security solutions including Enterprise EDR, Vision Core XDR, Enterprise DLP, and Business DLP. With over 300 R&D professionals and more than 25 years of experience, eScan serves enterprises, government agencies, and small to medium businesses across 90+ countries, delivering protection against evolving cyber threats. eScan's solutions are independently tested and certified by leading global security testing organizations.About AV-TEST InstituteThe AV-TEST Institute is an independent organization specializing in the research and testing of IT security solutions. Based in Magdeburg, Germany, AV-TEST has conducted rigorous product evaluations for over 20 years and is recognized globally as a leading authority on cybersecurity product performance.

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