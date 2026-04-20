The First International Vessel of 2026 Reaches Port of Chicago, Launching Spring Shipping Season

The Illinois International Port District (IIPD) welcomed its first international vessel of the 2026 shipping season at their Lake Calumet Terminal Facility.

Grit One Arrival Springs Port’s Role in Regional Supply Chain

This arrival is an important moment for the IIPD and for the broader regional supply chain” — Erik Varela, Executive Director of the IIPD

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Illinois International Port District (IIPD) welcomed its first international vessel of the 2026 shipping season at their Lake Calumet Terminal Facility. The arrival of the more than 650ft “Federal Seto” to the IIPD and their tenant, Grit One, marks an important milestone at the start of the Great Lakes shipping season.“The arrival of the Federal Seto is significant not only because it is our first international vessel of the spring season, but it is the first such vessel to dock at the Lake Calumet Terminal Facility in at least a decade. This arrival is an important moment for the IIPD and for the broader regional supply chain, said Erik Varela, Executive Director of the IIPD. “We are proud to help our tenants and operators keep essential materials moving efficiently from across the globe through Chicagoland and to continue strengthening the infrastructure and partnerships that support commerce across the region.”The vessel’s arrival highlights the Port’s critical role in supporting the movement of essential commodities throughout the region and underscores the importance of strong partnerships that keep commerce moving efficiently across Chicagoland and beyond.“The arrival of the first vessel at our new dock facility is a proud moment for everyone at Grit One. It represents the years of shared commitment, resilience, and teamwork that brought us here. We’re thankful for the partnership of the Illinois International Port District and excited about the opportunities this creates for our company and the region,” said Tony Johnson, President of Grit One.As a key maritime gateway connecting the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf Coast, the IIPD continues to serve as a critical economic engine for the region, helping connect businesses to vital supply chains and supporting jobs tied to transportation, logistics, and industry.The Great Lakes shipping season runs from late March through early January.About the Illinois International Port District:The Illinois International Port District is an Illinois municipal corporation created to promote the shipment of cargoes and commerce through its more than 2,000 acres of industrial and recreational land on Chicago’s southeast side. The IIPD contributes more than $700 million to the economy per year through its ship and rail ports.For more information, visit https://www.iipd.com/.

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