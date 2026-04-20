Note: References to the key findings available at the link below:

https://publichealthalerts.delaware.gov/dph-releases-latest-cancer-incidence-and-mortality-trends-in-delaware/

DOVER, Del. (April 20, 2026) – Cancer mortality rates in Delaware continue to decline, according to new data released by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH). Between 2008 and 2022, cancer mortality rates decreased by an average of 1.5% per year in both Delaware and the United States.

DPH today presented its latest report, Cancer Incidence and Mortality in Delaware, 2018–2022, to the Delaware Cancer Consortium (DCC), which advises the Governor and General Assembly on cancer-related policy. The report includes cancer incidence and mortality data for 2018–2022, along with trends dating back to 2008.

“Our state’s declining cancer mortality rate shows that prevention and early detection efforts are making a real difference,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “This progress reflects the continued work of the Delaware Cancer Consortium and the Division of Public Health to improve outcomes for Delawareans.”

DPH also released detailed data tables covering the 23 most common cancer types, as well as a supplemental report, Small Area-Level Cancer Incidence in Delaware, 2018–2022, which includes census tract-level maps.

“While mortality rates are declining, our work is far from over,” said DPH Director Steven Blessing. “We will continue using data to guide prevention, strengthen community partnerships, and improve access to screening and care.”

Key Findings

• The most commonly diagnosed cancers in Delaware are female breast, prostate, lung and bronchus, and colorectal cancer.

• The leading causes of cancer death are lung and bronchus, female breast, prostate, colorectal and pancreatic cancer.

• Cancer mortality rates declined among non-Hispanic White and non-Hispanic Black males between 2008 and 2022, while rates remained stable for females and Hispanic populations.

• Delaware ranks 15th nationally for cancer mortality, a significant improvement from the 1990s, when it ranked second.

• Delaware’s overall cancer incidence rate remains higher than the national average, ranking 14th in the country.

• Delaware’s prostate cancer mortality rate is similar to the U.S., while colorectal cancer mortality is lower.

• Breast and lung cancer mortality rates in Delaware remain higher than the U.S.

• Non-Hispanic Black Delawareans experience disproportionately higher mortality rates for breast and prostate cancers compared to non-Hispanic White residents.

Ongoing Prevention and Support

DPH’s Bureau of Cancer Prevention and Control and the DCC use these data to guide prevention efforts, including cancer screening, tobacco cessation, and obesity prevention programs.

Delaware residents can learn more about cancer prevention, screening, and treatment at HealthyDelaware.org/Individuals or by calling the Delaware Comprehensive Cancer Control Program at 302-744-1040.

The Screening for Life program provides free cancer screenings for eligible residents, including mammograms, Pap and HPV tests, and screenings for prostate, colorectal, and lung cancer.

Residents who want help quitting smoking or vaping can contact the Delaware Quitline at 1-866-409-1858 or visit QuitSupport.com. Teens can text VAPEFREE to 873373 for support.

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The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), a division of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, is a nationally accredited public health agency recognized by the Public Health Accreditation Board for its outstanding dedication to driving change through innovation. DPH is committed to improving the quality of the lives of Delaware’s citizens by promoting health and well-being, fostering self-sufficiency, and protecting vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing, Deaf-Blind, or speech-disabled can contact DPH by first dialing 711 using specialized devices (i.e., TTY, TeleBraille, voice devices). The 711 service is free; to learn more about how it works, visit delawarerelay.com.