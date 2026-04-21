GIGGLES, GROSS-OUTS, AND GREAT TUNES: NEW KIDS’ SONG BOOGER DROPS ON INTERNATIONAL NOSE PICKING DAY, APRIL 23, 2026

New Kids' Song BOOGER by Giggle Spoon Releases 4/23/2026 Giggle Spoon - originator of the laugh-along songbook TONGUE TEASERS: Laugh-Along Songbook Origins - A Taste of the Poems Before the Music by Dr. D.W. Knight

Kids think boogers are funny—because, well, they are. David leaned into that universal kid humor and masterfully took the lyrics to another level with a dry wit that's sure to have families rolling.” — Bradford Knight of Giggle Spoon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just when parents thought noses were safe, family entertainment creator Giggle Spoon is proudly releasing its newest kids’ song, Booger , arriving on April 23, 2026—perfectly timed with the most hilariously appropriate holiday of the year, International Nose Picking Day.Designed to make kids laugh, sing, and maybe think twice before wiping on their sleeve, Booger delivers the kind of playful, silly fun families have come to expect from Giggle Spoon’s growing collection of original children’s music. With a catchy melody, parent-approved humor, and just the right amount of gross-out giggles, the song turns an everyday childhood moment into a musical comedy event.“Kids think boogers are funny—because, well, they are,” said Bradford Knight of Giggle Spoon, songwriter and co-creator. “David leaned into that universal kid humor and masterfully took the lyrics to another level with a dry wit that's sure to have families rolling.”Known for creating illustrated laugh-along songbooks, award-winning poetry, and original children’s music that spark imagination and joy, Giggle Spoon continues to build a library of playful songs and books that celebrate childhood’s silliest moments. Booger is no exception—offering a tune that’s memorable, energetic, and guaranteed to get stuck in heads faster than a finger finds a nose.Why April 23? Because no date could be more fitting than International Nose Picking Day—a day that boldly celebrates one of childhood’s most notorious habits. Giggle Spoon saw the opportunity and ran nose-first into it.Families, teachers, and kids can stream Booger beginning April 23, 2026, on all major music platforms. Parents are encouraged to prepare for spontaneous giggles, repeat plays, and possibly a few dramatic “Ewww!” reactions along the way.ABOUT GIGGLE SPOON:Founded by brothers David Knight, author and illustrator of the award-winning book TONGUE TEASERS , and Bradford Knight, singer/songwriter/musician, Giggle Spoon creates illustrated laugh-along songbooks and original children’s music designed to inspire smiles, spark imagination, and make reading and learning wildly fun. Giggle Spoon was started by two brothers who combine their talents to serve up laughter. And as certified members of 1% for the Planet, they are also committed to donating to non-profit organizations that serve up goodwill for the health of our children and the planet. Giggle Spoon is the trade name of BD Brands, LLC - a California limited liability company.

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