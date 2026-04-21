Quadbridge Names First-Ever Transformation Leader at QBITS 2026, Setting a New Standard for AI at Scale

Bluedrop Training & Simulation being recognized for QBITS 2026 Transformation Award Lenovo being recognized as 2026 Partner of the Year Microsoft being recognized as 2026 Fastest Growing Partner

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadbridge Inc. announced the recipients of its 2026 Transformation and Partner Awards at QBITS, recognizing a select group of organizations setting the standard for how technology is translated into real business impact.

“Building tomorrow’s solutions together is our North Star at Quadbridge,” said Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge. “As Quadbridge continues to help organizations move from AI experimentation to AI at scale, success depends on strong foundations, trusted partnerships, and the ability to translate innovation into measurable business outcomes. These awards recognize the customers and partners who are leading that shift and defining what responsible, scalable innovation looks like in practice.”



QBITS Transformation Award: Bluedrop Training & Simulation

The introduction of the QBITS Transformation Award, the highest distinction presented at QBITS, reflects a broader shift in the market – where success is defined by the ability to scale technology into sustained business outcomes. The 2026 recipient is Bluedrop Training & Simulation (Bluedrop).

Bluedrop is redefining how critical skills are developed and sustained through AI-driven training and simulation. By embedding adaptive learning into its training ecosystem, Bluedrop enables courseware and simulations to adjust dynamically to learner performance – accelerating skill acquisition and improving operational readiness in mission-critical environments.

Equally important, Bluedrop has built a scalable, secure data and analytics foundation to capture learning signals at scale and translate them into actionable insight. Combined with AI-assisted content development and a security-first design, these capabilities are transforming how performance is measured, optimized, and trusted in highly regulated settings.

Bluedrop represents a new class of organization – one that is not just adopting AI, but operationalizing it with discipline, accountability, and measurable impact. Quadbridge has supported Bluedrop in elements of this transformation, contributing to a scalable and secure foundation for continued innovation.



2026 Partner of the Year: Lenovo

Lenovo has been named Quadbridge’s 2026 Partner of the Year, recognizing a longstanding partnership defined by strong alignment, shared values, and measurable business impact.

This past year, the Lenovo–Quadbridge partnership achieved 50% overall growth, including an impressive 400% growth in data center solutions, a reflection of growing customer demand for modern, scalable infrastructure and the strength of the collaboration between both teams.

As a Platinum sponsor since the inception of QBITS, Lenovo has invested not only in the Quadbridge relationship, but also in advancing the broader IT leadership community. Together, Quadbridge and Lenovo are helping organizations build resilient, AI ready infrastructure across edge, data center, and cloud environments.

“Lenovo has been an exceptional partner from day one,” said James Dumas, Director of Sales & Operations at Quadbridge. “Their continued investment reflects not only strong growth, but a shared belief in helping organizations modernize their infrastructure and scale confidently alongside innovation.”



This recognition highlights the depth of collaboration between Quadbridge and Lenovo, and a shared commitment to delivering infrastructure solutions capable of supporting the next generation of workloads.



2026 Fastest Growing Partner: Microsoft

Quadbridge also recognized Microsoft as its 2026 Fastest Growing Partner – reflecting the accelerating role the partnership plays in helping organizations move from AI ambition to real-world adoption.

Microsoft has led the market in embedding enterprise-grade AI capabilities into the platforms organizations rely on every day. Through a deeply integrated partnership and collaborative programs, Quadbridge and Microsoft are enabling customers to adopt these capabilities in a way that is secure, governed, and aligned to business priorities.

“Our momentum with Microsoft reflects a shared focus on real world outcomes,” said Al Quadros, Vice President of Professional Services & Presales at Quadbridge. “Together, we are helping organizations operationalize AI in a way that is practical, secure, and designed to scale.”

This recognition reflects not only growth, but a deepening partnership grounded in shared investment, strong execution, and measurable customer impact.



Quadbridge congratulates Bluedrop Training & Simulation, Lenovo, and Microsoft, and extends its appreciation to its broader ecosystem of customers and partners.

Together, these organizations are defining what it means to lead in a new era of technology, where AI at scale is enabled by secure foundations, strong partnerships, and a clear focus on turning innovation into sustained business value.



About Quadbridge

Founded in 2007, Quadbridge is a North American technology solutions provider helping mid-market organizations move from AI experimentation to AI at scale. By combining modern infrastructure, modern work, security, AI & data, and the hardware and software foundations that support them, Quadbridge helps organizations embed secure, governed, organization-wide AI into daily workflows.

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