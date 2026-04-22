Hometown Launches Engage App, Giving Athletic Departments a School-Branded Mobile Experience

New! Introducing The Hometown Engage Mobile App. One place for tickets, schedules, and updates

Hometown Engage expands to include a native iOS and Android app, giving Athletic Directors one branded home for tickets, schedules, updates, and resources

The biggest win for us will be giving families one school-branded place to find schedules, tickets, updates, and the information they need around our athletic programs.” — Andee Bouwhuis, CMAA | Athletic Director, Deseret Peak High School

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hometown today announced the launch of the Engage Mobile App , a school-branded mobile extension of Hometown Engage, the company’s athletic websites and community engagement solution. Available on iOS and Android, the Engage App gives Athletic Directors one school-branded destination for tickets, schedules, updates, and athletic resources, helping families know where to go and making communication easier for their athletic department.Athletic Directors today manage a demanding, fast-moving operation: coordinating schedules, ticketing, communication, facilities, and community engagement, often with limited staff support. One of their most persistent challenges is fragmented information, with schedules in one place, tickets in another, updates scattered across texts, email and social media. Every change means duplicate work, and every information gap means a wave of parent questions.The Engage App extends Hometown Engage to help solve that problem. Together, the Engage Website and Engage App give schools one connected, school-branded place for athletic information. Schools manage content through the Hometown platform, so updates made once are reflected across both the website and app. The Engage App also syncs natively with Hometown Box Office, allowing fans to buy and access tickets directly in the app while staying up to date on schedules and event information.“The biggest win for us will be giving families one school-branded place to find schedules, tickets, updates, and the information they need around our athletic programs," said Andee Bouwhuis, Athletic Director at Deseret Peak High School in Tooele, Utah. "This will help cut down on parent requests, one-off updates, and the number of times my phone rings. The Hometown Engage mobile app will give us more time back.”The Engage App is designed to reduce the operational burden on Athletic Directors while delivering a better experience for parents, students, fans, and the broader school community. Key benefits include:- One school-branded mobile app on iOS and Android: schedules, tickets, updates, and athletic resources all in one place, in the school’s own brand- Native Box Office connection: fans can buy and access tickets directly in the app- No duplicate work: update content once and have it reflected across your website, app, and social media- A simpler answer for families: instead of a patchwork of texts, emails, and vendor links, Athletic Directors can point parents and fans to one consistent destination- Game day clarity: schedules, tickets, and key information are easy to find before families ever need to call or email with questionsEngage is available as a for-fee solution for schools and athletic departments. To learn more about how Hometown Engage can work for your program or discuss a partnership program with Hometown that includes the Engage solution, visit hometown.com/engage or reach out to the Hometown team directly by emailing us at sales@hometown.com.About HometownHometown is a trusted platform serving 17,000+ schools, colleges, and community organizations with the tools they need to grow stronger programs and raise more revenue. The platform brings together three solutions: Engage, the athletic engagement solution; Box Office for digital ticketing and event management; and Schoolfundr for fee-free online fundraising. Together, they help schools promote events, engage their communities, and keep more of the funds they raise. To date, Hometown has driven more than $1.5 billion in impact for schools and local communities. Learn more at www.hometown.com

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