10 Michael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys Named Texas Super Lawyers

Recognition highlights the firm’s trial strength and experienced, senior-only defense team

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael & Associates, a criminal defense law firm based in Austin, Texas, announced that 10 of the firm’s criminal defense attorneys have been named to the list of Texas Super Lawyers and Rising Stars, recognizing peer-reviewed excellence in criminal defense and DUI/DWI representation across Texas.This recognition reflects the firm’s rapid growth and its focus on trial-ready criminal defense representation.WHO HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED?The recognized attorneys include the following criminal defense lawyers across Texas:Ben is the founder and Managing Partner of Michael & Associates. He has successfully defended hundreds of clients, handling a wide range of criminal defense matters, including DWI, assault, domestic violence, sex crimes, possession of controlled substances, expungement cases, and felony cases. In Austin, he quickly became known as “Mr. Dismissal” around the courtroom.Charles A. PelowskiBoard Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Charles has defended clients across Texas in cases ranging from misdemeanors to serious felonies, trying dozens of jury trials and handling multiple criminal appeals. Charles practices in Houston.Dan DworinDan has spent nearly 30 years defending Central Texans in cases from DWI to murder in state and federal court. Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 2004, he brings deep experience and leadership to his practice. He serves clients in Austin.Monica R. KhirallahA former prosecutor, Monica is known for her tenacity, courtroom experience, and unwavering dedication to justice. Fluent in Spanish, she has built a reputation as a formidable advocate for her clients. Monica practices in San Antonio.Kaytlyn KnowlesIn law school, Kaytlyn realized the courtroom was home. Her 12 years as a prosecutor taught her how prosecutors think and how to anticipate their next move. She successfully defends clients facing charges ranging from drug crimes to murder. She serves clients in San Antonio.James B. [Brett] LandriaultBrett began his career as a prosecutor with the Galveston County DA’s Office before moving to criminal defense. His insight from both sides helps him anticipate prosecutors' arguments and build strong counterarguments. Brett is based in Houston.Cole S. NettlesCole began at the Kendall County DA’s Office, managing a misdemeanor court and asset forfeiture. He has defended 1,000+ clients in cases from DWI to sexual assault to murder and now serves clients across the Dallas–Fort Worth area.Matthew L. PospisilMatthew has a strong record of acquittals and dismissals, from marijuana cases to murder charges. Mentored by Bill Habern and George Parnham (two legendary Texas lawyers), he is known for his results-driven advocacy. He serves clients in Austin.Andromeda Vega RubioAndromeda began at the Williamson County Attorney’s Office, rising to the role of trial prosecutor. She now defends clients with a focus on clear, effective advocacy. Fluent in Spanish and German, she serves clients in Austin.Kyle C. SimpsonKyle began as a prosecutor with the Bexar County DA’s Office, handling hundreds of cases and trying 50+ jury trials. Known for meticulous preparation, he has co-authored the Texas DWI Law and Practice Handbook since 2009 and practices in San Antonio.WHAT IS SUPER LAWYERS?Super Lawyers is a rating service by Thomson Reuters that recognizes top attorneys through peer nominations and independent research to identify outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas.A Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star recognizes top up-and-coming Texas attorneys who are 40 years old or younger or have practiced for 10 years or less.ABOUT MICHAEL & ASSOCIATESMichael & Associates emphasizes selective hiring (only the top 2-3% of applicants advance through the rigorous hiring process), ensuring that every client is represented by an experienced senior criminal defense lawyer. The firm’s 40+ senior trial attorneys collectively bring more than 425 years of combined legal experience and have handled hundreds of jury trials across Texas.And although many of the firm’s cases are resolved before trial, the team prepares every case as if it will go the distance. In 2025, the firm achieved favorable or partially favorable outcomes in 65% of jury trials, including a 50% outright win rate. For comparison, Pew Research Center reports that the average trial conviction rate is about 82.6%, while the average acquittal rate at trial is about 17.4%.Michael & Associates continues to expand its footprint while maintaining a focus on high-level criminal defense representation. The firm defends clients charged with serious offenses such as DUI/DWI, assault, and theft.Since its founding in 2022, Michael & Associates has become one of the fastest-growing criminal defense law firms, rapidly expanding into multiple states while maintaining a focus on experienced, trial-ready defense.The firm operates in major Texas cities, including Austin, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, and has recently expanded into Nashville, Tennessee, and Los Angeles, California.FOR MORE INFORMATIONContact: Rebecca StumpfDirector of Public RelationsMichael & AssociatesPhone: (512) 995-7515Email: media@zealousadvocate.com

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