Ohio Peterbilt Announces Grand Opening of New Etna Location with Special Guests

The front entrance to Ohio Peterbilt's newest location in Etna, Ohio. Ohio Peterbilt Logo Aerial view of Ohio Peterbilt's newest location in Etna, OH

Heavy D and Diesel Dave headline the grand opening of Ohio Peterbilt’s newest and most advanced location near Columbus.

Having Heavy D and Diesel Dave join us makes this event even more special, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to see what this facility has to offer.” — Mike Crawford

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio Peterbilt is proud to announce the Grand Opening Celebration of its newest, state of the art full service dealership in Etna, located approximately 20 miles east of downtown Columbus. The celebration will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, beginning at 1:00 p.m., and the community is invited to join the festivities.

Headlining the event are Heavy D and Diesel Dave, stars of the hit television series Diesel Brothers, who will appear as special guests during the celebration. A select group of customers will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive meet and greet with the well known duo. An experience sure to draw fans and truck enthusiasts from across Ohio and beyond.

The new Etna location represents a major investment by Ohio Peterbilt. This new Etna facility represents the next level of what a Peterbilt dealership should be. Purpose‑built for productivity, efficiency, and uptime, making it one of the most advanced full‑service Peterbilt locations in the nation. The 82,000-square-foot facility features a full-service shop with 25 service bays, a central parts distribution center, expansive office and retail space, and driver-focused amenities designed to keep fleets moving and reduce downtime. With convenient access near the I-70 corridor, the Etna dealership is positioned to better serve customers throughout Central Ohio and the Midwest.

“Our Etna location is more than just a new dealership, it’s a destination,” said Mike Crawford, Vice President of Ohio Peterbilt. “We’re excited to officially open our doors and celebrate with our customers, partners, and the community. Having Heavy D and Diesel Dave join us makes this event even more special, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to see what this facility has to offer.”

Event Details

What: Ohio Peterbilt Etna Grand Opening Celebration

When: Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: 201 Carter Dr., Etna, OH 43068

For more information about the Etna location or the Grand Opening Celebration, visit www.OhioPeterbilt.com/etna.

Diesel Brothers is a trademark of the Discovery Channel. Discovery Channel is not affiliated with or involved in this event.

About Ohio Peterbilt

Ohio Peterbilt is a premier Peterbilt dealer and a proud member of the Ohio Machinery Co. family of brands, which includes Ohio Cat, Allstate Ford of Youngstown, and more. With locations across Ohio, the company provides new and used trucks, industry leading parts availability, expert service support, and a commitment to keeping drivers and fleets on the road.

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