Author Lawanda Banks Unveils Soul-Stirring Trilogy on Healing, Resilience, and Generational Transformation

A Tree Grounded A Tree Replanted A Tree Uprooted

“Healing is not a one-time decision; it is a daily surrender to the truth that you are worthy of rest, peace, and abundance”. ” — Lawanda Banks

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lawanda Banks, a dedicated educator, singer, and entrepreneur, announces the publication of her evocative memoir trilogy, " A Seed from the Garden of Eve ." This three-part series offers a vulnerable and triumphant exploration of surviving childhood trauma, navigating reproductive health challenges, and finding spiritual grounding. From the shores of the Turks and Caicos Islands to the suburbs of Texas, Banks documents a journey of profound personal evolution."A Seed from the Garden of Eve," published by Spines , serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking wholeness after enduring life’s greatest storms. The trilogy captures the essence of a soul being uprooted by circumstance, replanted through faith and family, and finally grounded in purpose and peace. Through her story, Banks illustrates that while pain may shape one’s past, it does not have the final word on one's future.The narrative begins with A Tree Uprooted, which details Banks’ early life in a tight-knit community on Grand Turk. The story navigates the complexities of her upbringing, the loss of major family pillars, and the silent weight of early childhood violations. It provides a rare, intimate look at Caribbean life in the 1980s, emphasizing the cultural strength of "The Garden" while honestly addressing the gaps in protection that left a young girl to find her own inner strength.In the second installment, A Tree Replanted, Banks transitions into adulthood, moving to Canada and eventually settling in Texas. This volume addresses the visceral realities of motherhood, including a grueling battle with endometriosis and the psychological hurdles of postpartum depression. It highlights her resilience as she returns to university to earn her teaching credentials, illustrating her commitment to breaking generational cycles of silence and suffering.The final volume, A Tree Grounded, celebrates the "bloom." Now an empty nester and successful entrepreneur, Banks shares the sacred rituals and boundaries that led to her total restoration. She moves beyond survival, offering readers practical and spiritual insights into forgiving the past and embracing self-love. The trilogy concludes with a powerful message of empowerment, showing how the founder of "Learning with Lawanda" turned her private pain into a public offering of light and legacy.“Healing is not a one-time decision; it is a daily surrender to the truth that you are worthy of rest, peace, and abundance,” said author Lawanda Banks. “My mission is to remind every reader that the deepest roots are often born from the deepest pain, and you have the power to bloom into the fullness of who God created you to be.”“A Seed from the Garden of Eve” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorLawanda Banks is a self-help author, educator, singer, and entrepreneur originally from the Turks and Caicos Islands. A graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, she has dedicated her career to nurturing young minds as a certified teacher and academic coach. She is the Founder and Director of First Start Tutoring LLC, which is doing business as Learning with Lawanda. And also the Founder of Lawanda Banks LLC, a Creative Production & Consulting Company. Banks lives in Texas with her husband of over 20 years and is the proud mother of two young adults.Book DetailsTitle: A Seed from the Garden of Eve: A Tree Grounded (Trilogy)Author: Lawanda BanksPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90223-351-0Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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