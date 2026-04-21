Fresh-Baked Cookies and Fresh-Roasted Coffee Collide at the Milk Bar and Graffeo Coffee Pop-Up in San Francisco

Graffeo Coffee Roasting Company, Inc.

Chef Christina Tosi of Milk Bar to be hosted by Graffeo Coffee Roasting Company, Inc., on April 24th during Cookbook Week

It’s a sweet treat to host Chef Christina Tosi at Graffeo during Cookbook Week.” — Walter A. Haas

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graffeo Coffee Roasting Company, Inc. is excited to announce that it will be hosting a pop-up with Chef Christina Tosi and Milk Bar at its North Beach location during the inaugural Cookbook Week in San Francisco.

This one-time-only event will bring together Graffeo’s expertly roasted coffee with Christina Tosi’s world-class cookies from 9-11 a.m. Chef Tosi will be on hand to sell her signature cookies and to sign and sell cookbooks. The first 50 people in line get an exclusive Milk Bar + Graffeo Coffee Roaster Co. + Cookbook Week tote. Doors will open at 9 a.m., and the pop-up will run until 11 a.m. or sold out.

“It’s a sweet treat to host Chef Christina Tosi at Graffeo during Cookbook Week,” said Walter A. Haas, co-owner of Graffeo. “We’ve long admired her inventiveness and commitment to excellence, and we’re excited to pair our rich, smooth Fluid-Bed Roasted coffee with Milk Bar’s irresistible cookies.”

Graffeo is located at 735 Columbus Avenue, San Francisco. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as the event is sure to sell out.

About Graffeo Coffee Roasters: Graffeo is one of North America's oldest artisan coffee roasters and has been a mainstay in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood since 1935. It remains a family-run institution passed down through generations with a roasting process as unique as the flavor in every cup. Using a custom-built Fluid Bed Roaster perfected over decades, each bean is roasted evenly for a clean, rich finish. Located in the heart of San Francisco, CA, Graffeo can be purchased online and in person at the same storefront where it all began on Columbus Avenue in North Beach. Learn more by visiting https://graffeo.com/, Instagram, and X.

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