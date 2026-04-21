Larry Namer Receiving the Israel Tribune Lifetime Social Impact Award w Moe Rock and Ashkan Tabibnia and Natasha Graziano Elliot Bogod receiving his Israel Tribune Social Impact Award w Moe Rock-Ashkan Tabibnia -Rabbi Danny Moe Rock at the Israel Tribune Magazine Launch and Social Impact Awards Experience Ashkan Tabibnia introducing Rabbi Danny at the Israel Tribune Magazine Launch and Social Impact Awards Experience Jeffrey Sanow receiving his Israel Tribune Social Impact Award w Moe Rock-Ashkan Tabibnia -Rabbi Danny

Global leaders and visionaries gather in Beverly Hills to launch the Israel Tribune, a new movement dedicated to unity, resilience & community-first

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionaries Gather in Beverly Hills for the Official Launch of the Israel Tribune Magazine: A New Era of Unity and Community -FirstOn the evening of April 16th, an elite circle of global leaders, philanthropists, and media pioneers gathered for the historic launch celebration of the Israel Tribune Magazine. Founded on the core pillars of truth, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to Unity, the publication marks the expansion of a movement dedicated to illuminating the light within our global community.Hosted by Ashkan Tabibnia (Co-Founder & CEO) and inspired by the vision of Moe Rock (Founder & President), the evening served as a powerful testament to the magazine’s mission: building bridges and fostering a deep sense of shared community through intentional, positive narrative-sharing.A Star-Studded Circle of SupportThe exclusive event drew a prestigious crowd of high-impact influencers and industry titans, all united by a shared goal of social harmony. Notable attendees and speakers included:- Sir Holmes Stoner: Chairman of the Pacific Rim Business Council and a leading voice in international trade and diplomacy.- Natasha Graziano: Accompanied by Lifetime Achievement honoree Larry Namer, the world’s #1 female motivational speaker spoke beautifully on the power of mindset. A "Life Coach to the Stars" and host of The Law of Attraction podcast, Graziano’s insights on "Scripting" inspired the audience toward a unified, abundant future.- Izira Burley: A New York–based singer-songwriter and GRAMMY U member, Izira enchanted participants with a soulful rendition of "Stay." Known for her ethereal, cinematic sound and vocals on the Deep Frame feature film alongside 22-time Platinum winner Andrew Lane, she brought a profound emotional depth to the celebration.- Todd Johnson: A prominent entrepreneur and tech visionary, Johnson attended as a vital partner at the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce. His presence highlighted the strong local and institutional support for the Israel Tribune’s mission of community-driven growth.The night also featured a heartfelt, surprise appearance by Rabbi Hertzel Illulian, father of honoree Rabbi Danny Illulian. As the founder of the JEM Community Center and a legendary humanitarian, Rabbi Hertzel expanded on the vital importance of community, offering a generational perspective on the power of service and togetherness.Honoring Extraordinary Social ImpactA cornerstone of the evening was the presentation of the Israel Tribune Social Impact Awards. Founders Moe Rock and Ashkan Tabibnia recognized a distinguished group of honorees for their extraordinary dedication to strengthening the fabric of society:- Rabbi Danny Illulian: A preeminent Jewish leader and community architect, celebrated for his strategic vision and ability to weave traditional values into modern life.- Elliott Bogod: Founder of Broadway Realty and bestselling author, Bogod has become a trusted bridge between New York and the international community.- Robin Young-Winter: An accomplished producer and DGA leader honored for her creative excellence and her dedication to mentoring the next generation of storytellers.- Saad Shawky: A distinguished business leader and humanitarian recognized for his work in advancing global education and healthcare access.- Jeffrey Sanow: A 35-year veteran of the CIA’s National Clandestine Service, honored for his lifelong commitment to global security and human community.The Lifetime Achievement Social Impact Award was presented to entertainment industry icon Larry Namer. As the co-founder of E! Entertainment Television, Namer helped invent modern entertainment media and continues to advocate for media as a tool for Unity and social purpose.Innovation and the Big RevealThe event featured a presentation by Henning Morales, CEO and Founder of Mindatorium Studios, regarding the MOTEK project. Michael Silvers, VP of Partnership Development, led the inauguration of the Council, emphasizing the magazine’s role as a catalyst for community-driven philanthropy.The evening culminated in the Official Big Reveal, where Moe Rock, Ashkan Tabibnia, Rabbi Danny Illulian, and Jeffrey Sanow—joined in spirit by Executive Director Dr. Natalie Forest from Germany—unveiled the premiere magazine cover. The reveal served as a symbolic moment, marking the magazine's commitment to building a more unified world through community-focused journalism."We are at a pivotal moment where the world needs truth and resilience more than ever," said Ashkan Tabibnia. "The Israel Tribune is more than a magazine; it is a movement dedicated to Unity and illuminating the light in our global community."For more information on the Israel Tribune or to join the movement, please visit the official www.israeltribune.com page

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