TDUCharges.com Launches as a Free Industry Resource for Texas Electricity Delivery Charges

EIQdigital launches TDUCharges.com to bring greater transparency, auditability, and access to Texas delivery charge data.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EIQdigital today announced the launch of TDUCharges.com , a free service created to provide the Texas energy market with greater transparency, auditability, and access to electricity delivery charge data.TDU (Transmission and Distribution Utility) charges are a core component of every electricity bill in Texas, yet they are derived from complex tariff documents that are difficult to interpret and frequently updated. This creates ongoing challenges for energy retailers, brokers, and market participants who rely on accurate delivery charges for pricing, billing, and forecasting.As part of its commitment to improving clarity in the energy market, EIQdigital is making TDUCharges.com available at no cost as a public resource for the industry.“TDU charges impact every participant in the Texas power market, yet the underlying data is difficult to access and operationalize,” said David Chang of EIQdigital. “We built TDUCharges.com to make this information transparent, verifiable, and easy to use. This is our way of contributing something practical back to the industry.”TDUCharges.com reconstructs delivery charges at the line-item level and presents them in a clear, accessible format. The service enables users to review historical charges, monitor rate changes, and better understand how tariffs evolve across Texas utilities over time.How TDUCharges.com Supports the MarketTDUCharges.com is designed to support energy operators, retailers, brokers, and informed consumers by improving visibility into delivery charges and reducing reliance on manual tariff interpretation.Reconstructed Delivery ChargesThe service rebuilds detailed delivery charges, including base rates and riders, directly from official tariff documents. This allows users to audit historical charges and independently validate billing assumptions.Rate Change MonitoringTDUCharges.com tracks tariff updates and identifies effective date changes, including monthly and interim adjustments. Users can detect updates earlier and incorporate changes into pricing and billing workflows with greater confidence.Clear, Accessible InterfaceA streamlined dashboard provides direct visibility into delivery charge components and historical trends, enabling faster analysis and decision-making.AvailabilityTDUCharges.com is available today at www.tducharges.com as a free resource for the Texas energy industry.About EIQdigitalEIQdigital builds data driven tools that simplify complex energy market mechanics. The company focuses on reducing opacity in electricity pricing and billing through practical software designed for energy retailers, brokers, and sophisticated consumers.

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