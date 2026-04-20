Stand Up, Speak Out: A Global Anthem Premiere Ignites Music, Activism, and Cultural Healing at Abrons Arts Center

Stand Up Speak Out

The elements of consciousness forces us to be aware and to learn the abundance in the universe. To Stand Up and Speak Out is our Human Right.” — Rodney Deas “The Real Radio Rahim” *Honoree*

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mass Konsciousness (MK) proudly announces the Live Global Premiere of Up Front 1’s powerful new anthem, “Stand Up, Speak Out,” taking place on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 2:00 PM at the iconic Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand Street, New York, NY 10002. Set within a venue renowned for fostering creative possibility, meaningful dialogue, and community impact, this landmark event promises a transformative afternoon where music, culture, activism, and collective empowerment converge. Doors open at 1:00 PM, with the program beginning promptly at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available through the Abrons Arts Center Box Office.Presented by Mass Konsciousness, this inaugural global premiere has been curated to awaken collective awareness, promote unity, and empower communities through music, spoken word, and cultural dialogue. Artists, musicians, activists, educators, and community leaders from diverse backgrounds will gather for an unforgettable experience centered on personal sovereignty, social awareness, creative freedom, and collective healing.More than a concert, Stand Up, Speak Out is a call to action—an invitation for individuals to reclaim their voices, strengthen community connection, and amplify conscious cultural expression in service of healing the human condition.The event will be hosted by acclaimed media personality, producer, and creator of the nationally and internationally syndicated 950 Lounge Podcast and Radio Show, Kevin Pryor, bringing more than 16 years of media and advertising expertise across global platforms, including work with brands such as Sony and Subway.The emotional centerpiece of the event will be the live debut performance of Up Front 1’s anthem, “Stand Up, Speak Out,”featuring JaySoCray, LadySlim, Matthew James Hemmer, and Gleamz, whose combined artistry, lyrical depth, and dynamic stage presence embody the anthem’s global message.The showcase will also feature extraordinary guest performances by Legendary Bassist and Grammy Award Winner Stanley Banks, celebrated for his distinguished career and global musical contributions; Professor Gregor Huebner, Grammy Award-nominated violinist, pianist, and composer; emotionally resonant vocalist and songwriter Donna Mandarano; and featured guest TallShon, whose voice further enriches the event’s cultural tapestry.Adding depth to the afternoon’s cultural dialogue, the program will feature an esteemed panel of thought leaders and civic voices, including Diane Sare, Libertarian Presidential Candidate; April Riddick, Commissioner At-Large of Lehigh City, Pennsylvania; Alina Dowe, former Bronx Borough Director for the New York City Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs; and former New York State Supreme Court Judge Michelle Weston, with additional panelists to be announced.Their presence underscores MK’s mission to unite education, civic engagement, and artistic expression in service of conscious global transformation.A distinguished highlight of the event will be the Presentation of the Inaugural Pioneer Award to The Original Radio Rahim, presented by Iyafin Ammiebelle EOmọ́ṣálẹ̀wà Olatunji. (Queen Mother) This special recognition honors a revered Brooklyn activist, educator, and cultural architect whose legacy of community empowerment and cultural influence spans generations. As founder of the Paul Robeson Freedom School, co-founder of Occupy Wall Street, and a pioneering force in Hip-Hop education and activism, The Original Radio Rahim continues to stand as a symbol of truth, resistance, and transformative cultural leadership.Additional featured voices shaping the day’s dialogue include Gregory Kirschenbaum, Planetary Spokesperson for Mass Konsciousness, UN NGO Cultural Ambassador to China, VA Community Care Network provider, and wellness advocate, as well as award-winning actor Stephen Hill, recognized for standout performances in Magnum P.I., his acclaimed portrayal of Jackie Robinson, and his role in HBO’s forthcoming Lewis & Clark miniseries.Mass Konsciousness is a global social education and awareness organization committed to advancing healing, unity, and human empowerment through music, literature, poetry, spoken word, media, global events, advocacy, and integrative healing initiatives. Through transformative creative expression and activism, MK continues to elevate collective consciousness by educating communities on personal sovereignty, inherent human rights, and the power of self-awareness. Its guiding message remains clear and urgent: It’s Time for Healing.

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